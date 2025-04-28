Baseball playoffs: Bucs sweep 1st round foe

× Expand Hoover pitcher Brady Sheppard (18) throws a pitch during a game between Oak Mountain and Hoover on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Oak Mountain High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Hoover High School baseball team got the bats going in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, sweeping Grissom 12-1 and 14-6 last Saturday.

In the first game of the series, the Bucs put a five-spot up in the first inning and never looked back.

Will Adams doubled, homered and drove in three runs to lead the way for the Bucs. He also got the start on the mound, allowing a run on three hits in five innings, with eight strikeouts. Jonah Winston also hit a double and knocked in four runs.

Hoover kept on hitting in the second contest, as Adams homered again and crossed the plate three times. Jaxson Wood drove in four runs on a pair of triples, while James Au and Winston each had two RBIs as well.

Parker Johnson and Jake Fridley also knocked in runs. Emerson Milligan scored four runs as well. Chase Lawley earned the win after recording one out in relief. Max Crowder pitched two scoreless frames, before Brady Sheppard finished out the game with the final three innings.

Hoover will host Tuscaloosa County in the second round of the state playoffs this weekend.