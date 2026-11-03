Hoover sweeps section cross-country titles

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Hoover High School swept the team titles at the Class 6A, Section 3 cross-country meet Thursday at Munny Sokol Park in Tuscaloosa, and the Bucs won both individual races as well.

Senior Henry Bowden won the boys race in 15 minutes, 35.19 seconds, about seven seconds ahead of Prattville’s Kayden Thomas. Hoover scored 25 points, placing all five scorers in the top 10: Sawyer Burgess (third, 15:51.71), Jamie McCarthy (fifth, 15:59.09), freshman Beckum Habegger (seventh, 16:09.13) and Hazen Combs (ninth, 16:16.66) followed Bowden. Campbell Vick (11th, 16:18.97) and Shawn Burns (12th, 16:19.49) rounded out the top seven, and the Bucs put eight runners in the top 13.

Freshman Reese Gonzalez won the girls race in 18:06.44, nearly 14 seconds clear of Hewitt-Trussville’s Mary Durham, and Hoover won the team title with 56 points. Seventh grader Tavi Gonzalez was seventh in 19:01.92, and Amelia Vann (13th, 19:32.37), Sara Chairez (14th, 19:37.05) and Ellie Ness (21st, 20:19.24) completed the scoring five. McKenzie Kurgat (26th, 20:41.65) and Avery Knight (34th, 21:04.45) rounded out the top seven.

Both Hoover teams advance to the state meet.

Spain Park will send five individual qualifiers to state based on section performances. Senior Luca Zellner led the Jaguars’ boys in 10th place in 16:18.41, and Jaxon Lansden (30th, 17:25.89), Colton Waite (36th, 17:41.53) and Reuel Mwangi (40th, 18:00.37) also earned berths. Sophomore Jheny Cassimiro qualified on the girls side with a 28th-place finish in 20:50.11.

The state meet is Nov. 7 at Oakville Indian Mounds in Moulton.