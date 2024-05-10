Bucs sweep outdoor track titles again

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Richard Force Hoover's Taylor Canada, center, places first in the girls 100-meter dash during the AHSAA Class 7A, Section 3 outdoor track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills and Hoover compete in the boys 4x100-meter relay during the AHSAA Class 7A, Section 3 track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Athletics Hoover High School’s girls and boys track and field teams brought home the Class 7A state titles at the AHSAA state outdoor track and field meet in Gulf Shores on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo courtesy of Hoover Athletics. Prev Next

The track and field programs at Hoover High School seem virtually unstoppable at this point.

The Bucs prevailed at the Class 7A state meet in Gulf Shores on May 2-4, sweeping the boys and girls state titles in dominant fashion. It’s the third straight year Hoover’s boys and girls have swept the indoor and outdoor state titles over the school year.

Hoover’s boys more than doubled the point total of anyone else, scoring 156.5 points for the meet. Vestavia Hills finished second with 73 points. James Clemens, Bob Jones and Auburn rounded out the top five.

Hoover’s girls scored 90.5 points to win, with Hewitt-Trussville scoring 71 points. Auburn, Foley and Chelsea also finished in the top five.

The boys 4x100-meter relay was victorious, running the race in 41.58 seconds to win.

Bradley Shaw won the shot put competition, throwing a personal best 55 feet 10.75 inches, followed by teammate Nigel Thomas. Collin Pate and Norman Settles were the top two finishers in pole vault, each reaching 15 feet.

Grant Weighall was the best in javelin and discus throw. He reached a personal best of 197-9 in javelin and won discus at 166-7.

Several other Bucs reached the podium. Jordan Woolen finished second in the 200-meter run, second in high jump and third in the 100. RJ Torbor was second in the 110-meter hurdles. Denver Cash finished second in the 300 hurdles. Charles Crowder was second in long jump and third in triple jump. The 4x400 relay team posted a second-place finish.

On the girls side, Nyel Settles took the top prize in high jump, clearing the bar at 5-6. Teammate Lila Discua gave the Bucs a 1-2 finish by clearing 5-4.

The relay team in the 4x400 crossed the line first, running the race in 3:53.

Taylor Canada reached the podium in the 200, finishing third. She also finished fourth in the 100. Daisy Luna was second in the 400, Isabella Maple was second in pole vault and Dasya Harold finished third in triple jump.

Dallas Beck (two events), Cannon Peters (two events), Zander Dakis, Omari Bryant, McKenzie Blackledge, Sydney Durban, Cassie Richardson, Lucy Benoit and Becca Guerard were among the other Hoover athletes to earn points for the team.

Spain Park’s Delaney Vickers won the 3,200 in 11 minutes. She was also second in the 800 and 1,600. Zachary Erickson posted a third-place result in the discus throw.