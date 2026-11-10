Bucs boys win state cross-country title; Gonzalez repeats as individual champion

× Expand Logo courtesy of AHSAA AHSAA.

Hoover High School's boys cross-country team won the Class 6A state championship Saturday at the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Moulton, and freshman Reese Gonzalez won her second straight individual state title in the girls race.

The Bucs scored 48 points to beat Huntsville (78), Hewitt-Trussville (85), Hazel Green (104) and Vestavia Hills (137). It is Hoover's first boys cross-country state championship since 2007.

Hoover put five runners in the top 18. Henry Bowden led the way in fourth place, finishing in 15 minutes, 37.9 seconds, and Sawyer Burgess was sixth in 15:42.8.

Campbell Vick (15:52.8) and Jamie McCarthy (15:53.8) finished 11th and 13th, and freshman Beckum Habegger (16:04.1) was 18th. Hazen Combs and Baden Habegger finished 21st and 22nd.

Hazel Green's Nehemiah Johnson won the individual title in 15:24.4.

Gonzalez won the girls race in 17:56.1, pulling away from Opelika senior Caroline Couey (18:00.3) over the final 200 meters. It was the second straight year Gonzalez ran down a senior late to win the title.

The Hoover girls finished second as a team with 67 points, five behind champion Hewitt-Trussville. Oak Mountain was third with 91.

Amelia Vann finished ninth in 18:40.2, and seventh grader Tavi Gonzalez was 17th in 19:13.9. Sara Chairez (19:30.0) and Ellie Ness (19:50.0) finished 21st and 33rd to complete the scoring. Ruthie Wilbanks and McKenzie Kurgat finished 54th and 60th.

Spain Park also competed in the 6A races. Luca Zellner finished 15th in the boys race in 15:59.0, followed by Jaxon Lansden (17:25.4) in 68th, Colton Waite (17:28.7) in 70th and Reuel Mwangi (18:01.4) in 89th. Jheny Cassimiro finished 77th in the girls race in 20:54.1.