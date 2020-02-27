Lady Bucs advance to state final

× 1 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Kristen McMillan (20) and Central-Phenix City's Sierra Roberts (10) move to gain control of a loose ball in the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) shoots a free throw in the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) dribbles the ball downcourt during the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 4 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Rachel Hager (45) shoots for 2-points during the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 5 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) moves toward the goal guarded by Central-Phenix City's Kaitlyn Jenkins (34) during the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 6 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) high-fives Hoover’s Janae Hubbard (3) as Hubbard shoots a free throw during the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 7 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) shoots for 3-points during the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 8 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Olivia Johnigan (15) is fouled by Central-Phenix City's Kaitlyn Jenkins (34) at the goal during the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 9 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Jada Knight (2) moves around a Central-Phenix City defender during the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 10 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) shoots for 2-points in the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 11 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) dribbles the ball guarded by Central-Phenix City's Sierra Roberts (10) during the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 12 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) rebounds the ball guarded by Central-Phenix City's Gadiely Mendez-Andino (44) during the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 13 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Janae Hubbard (3) rebounds the ball guarded by Central-Phenix City's Nya Upshaw (52) during the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 14 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) shoots a layup during the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 15 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Jada Knight (2) moves toward the goal guarded by Central-Phenix City's Kaitlyn Jenkins (34) during the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 16 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) shoots a layup guarded by the Central-Phenix defense during the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 17 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) guards Central-Phenix City's Sierra Roberts (10) as Roberts takes the ball downcourt in the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 18 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Jada Knight (2) moves toward the goal guarded by Central-Phenix City's Kaitlyn Jenkins (34) during the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 19 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) shoots for 3-points in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 20 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) is fouled by Central-Phenix City's Gadiely Mendez-Andino (44) in the first half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Photo by Erin Nelson × 21 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Janae Hubbard (3) reaches out to rebound the ball, assisted by Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23), in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 22 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) shoots for 3-points in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 23 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) rebounds the ball guarded by the Red Devil defense in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 24 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Janae Hubbard (3) shoots the ball as she’s fouled by Central-Phenix City's Kaitlyn Jenkins (34) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 25 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Janae Hubbard (3) shoots the ball as she’s fouled by Central-Phenix City's Kaitlyn Jenkins (34) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 26 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Kristen McMillan (20) shoots for 3-points in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 27 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) passes the ball guarded by Central-Phenix City's Eryn Johnson (20) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 28 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Rachel Hager (45) shoots for 2-points as she’s fouled by Central-Phenix City's Kaitlyn Jenkins (34) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 29 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Janae Hubbard (3) shoots a free throw in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 30 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) guards Central-Phenix City's Morgan Ficklin (54) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 31 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Janae Hubbard (3) keeps the ball in-bounds guarded by Central-Phenix City's Sierra Roberts (10) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 32 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) shoots a layup guarded by Central-Phenix City's Sierra Roberts (10) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 33 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson talks to the Buccaneers during a timeout in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 34 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Kristen McMillan (20) shoots a free throw in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 35 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) and Hoover’s Kristen McMillan (20) guard Central-Phenix City's Kaitlyn Jenkins (34) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 36 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) dribbles the ball downcourt guarded by Central-Phenix City's Eryn Johnson (20) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 37 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Jada Knight (2) shoots for 3-points guarded by Central-Phenix City's Sierra Roberts (10) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 38 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) drives toward the goal as she’s fouled by Central-Phenix City's Sierra Roberts (10) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 39 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) shoots a layup guarded by Central-Phenix City's Sierra Roberts (10) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 40 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) drives toward the goal as she’s fouled by Central-Phenix City's Sierra Roberts (10) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 41 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Rachel Hager (45) shoots for 2-points as Central-Phenix City's Sierra Roberts (10) moves in to block the shot in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 42 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) passes the ball guarded by Central-Phenix City's Eryn Johnson (20) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 43 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Janae Hubbard (3) dribbles the ball toward the goal guarded by Central-Phenix City's Kaitlyn Jenkins (34) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson × 44 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal girls 7A Hoover’s Madison Adamson (23) dribbles the ball toward the goal guarded by Central-Phenix City's Kaitlyn Jenkins (34) in the second half of an AHSAA class 7A state semifinal game between Hoover and Central-Phenix City on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Buccaneers defeated the Red Devils 58-42 to advance to the state final game Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo by Erin Nelson Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM — The Hoover High School girls basketball team is one win away from its second consecutive Class 7A state title and third in four years.

The Lady Bucs beat Central-Phenix City 58-42 on Thursday morning at Legacy Arena in the state semifinals to advance to Saturday’s state final.

They’ll face either Spain Park or McGill-Toolen.

“We have come through a lot this week. We’ve had people sick, injured, a lot of adversity that we’ve faced, so it feels good to get back to the state championship game,” Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson said. “I just know we have to pick up our effort. We are a much better team than what we played like today.”

The win over Central didn’t come easily and was much closer than past playoff games. At last week’s regional tournament, the Lady Bucs (31-2) beat their two opponents, Huntsville and Gadsden City, by a combined 84 points.

Hoover only led Central 14-12 after one quarter and 25-24 at halftime.

“The talk at halftime was just that they had 24 points and 22 of them were in the paint,” Johnson said. “That’s just kind of puzzling considering that we were in a zone, which to us just showed a lack of effort defensively.”

Central (21-8) took a one-point lead early in the second half on a pair of free throws from Sierra Roberts. But Hoover responded with a bucket from Rachel Hager to reclaim a 27-26 advantage.

It never looked back.

After making a single 3 in the first half, Hoover drilled three in the third quarter to stretch its lead. Kristen McMillan and Reniya Kelly connected from the right wing, while Madison Adamson hit from the right corner.

The long-range barrage helped Hoover take a 41-33 lead into the final quarter.

“I definitely think that it picked up the energy and turned the game around for all of us,” Adamson said.

Adamson hit another 3, this time from the left wing, to start the fourth. Kelly stole the ball on Central's next possession and converted a coast-to-coast layup.

Kelly finished with 15 points, while Adamson recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jada Knight and Rachel Hager chipped in nine points apiece.

The Lady Bucs outrebounded their opponent 41-36 and forced 24 turnovers that led to 19 points.

“We were having trouble making shots in the half court, so being able to create turnovers led to fast-break opportunities, which we thrive on,” Johnson said.

Hoover did all of that without one of its top players in sophomore Aniya Hubbard, who tore her right ACL and meniscus in the regional final. Hubbard’s teammates are playing with her on their hearts and minds.

“I’m very sad that she’s out,” Kelly said. “Like Coach said, she brings a lot of energy and passion to the team, so I feel like we all have to just step it up.”

Saturday’s state final will tip off at 4 p.m. at Legacy Arena.