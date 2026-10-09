Rival Vestavia wins defensive slugfest over Bucs

× 1 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Malik Boggan (1) carries the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Charlie Taaffe (11) is tackled by Hoover's Hunter Wetherholt (22) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Charlie Taaffe (11) passes the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills cheerleaders pose before a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills students cheer before a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills team captains take the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover team captains take the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills players take the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover cheerleaders lead their team onto the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Oliver Crowell (11) calls for the snap during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Charlie Taaffe (11) is tripped up by Hoover's KJ Wright (15) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Luke Stubbs (14) is tackled by Hoover's Hunter Wetherholt (22) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Haines Bridges (56) pursues Hoover's Oliver Crowell (11) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Lawson Manown (0) knocks the ball loose from Hoover's Oliver Crowell (11) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Malik Boggan (1) is takend down by Vestavia Hill's Maddox Vickers (29) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Steele Witschy (39) kicks the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans paces the sideline during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Anderson Clark (10) avoids a tackle by Vestavia Hill's Preston Deal (1) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Steele Witschy (39) kicks the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover head coach Chip English (center) observes from the sideline during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Price LaMaster (10) throws the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Jordon Ward (5) runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Christian Harris (31) pursues Vestavia Hill's Noah Boylan (2) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Ryder Faust (41) attempts to block a punt during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Price LaMaster (10) runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans addresses his team after their win against Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans speaks to the media after their win against Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Grant Morrison (37) punts the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans celebrates with his team after their win against Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's JB Smith (35) celebrates with a student after their win against Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Powell Curry (3) catches a fake field goal for a touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Oliver Crowell (11) passes the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 33 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Luke Stubbs (14) is taken down by Hoover's Hunter Wetherholt (22) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

Hoover High School’s football team fell 6-3 to Vestavia Hills on Friday night in Class 6A, Region 3 play, in a defensive game played in steady rain from the outer bands of Hurricane Isaias.

Hoover’s defense held Vestavia Hills to one touchdown and stopped the Rebels on all three of their fourth-down attempts.

Both teams were dealing with injuries at quarterback. Hoover was without starter Kaleb Freeman, who was sidelined by a left leg injury, and Vestavia Hills starter Charlie Taaffe left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

“It’s that time of year,” Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans said. “We were playing without Charlie (Taaffe), they were playing without Kaleb (Freeman). You go through this region, and it is what it is. Hopefully we can heal up for the playoffs, but that’s a really good program win.”

Neither offense found much rhythm in the first half. Hoover had a chance to strike first late in the opening quarter, but a 37-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright.

Hoover broke through in the second quarter. Jordan Williams and KJ Wright pressured Taaffe into a fumble, and Hunter Wetherholt recovered it, setting up Steele Witschy’s 27-yard field goal with 8:15 left in the half. Anquan Allen intercepted a pass on Vestavia Hills’ next possession, and Hoover took a 3-0 lead into halftime with a 2-0 edge in turnovers.

Vestavia Hills took the lead in the third quarter on a fake field goal. Facing a 47-yard attempt, the Rebels ran the fake, and Price LaMaster threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Powell Curry. Hoover blocked the extra point, leaving it 6-3 with 9:10 left in the third quarter.

Vestavia Hills leaned on the run from there, and one fourth-quarter drive took more than six minutes off the clock. Hoover’s defense held on fourth-and-8 at its own 13-yard line, but Will Bochnak intercepted a pass on the next play to seal the win for the Rebels.

Grant Morrison also punted six times for a 44.8-yard average, with one landing inside the 20.

Hoover fell to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in Region 3, and hosts Spain Park next week. Vestavia Hills improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the region, and hosts Hewitt-Trussville.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

Spain Park 67, Tuscaloosa County 0

Spain Park scored four touchdowns on defense and special teams in a 67-0 win over Tuscaloosa County on Thursday night in Class 6A, Region 3 play.

Three of those scores came on interception returns and one on a punt return, accounting for four of Spain Park’s 10 touchdowns. The Jaguars’ offense ran just 25 plays, but gained 295 yards.

Nash Davis threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Connor Greb and a 37-yard touchdown pass to Barrett Price to open the scoring, and Donald Lukima returned a punt 21 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0. Jakobe Gibbs intercepted a pass and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown, and Dwight Beckford returned another interception 88 yards for a score with 13 seconds left in the first quarter to give Spain Park a 35-0 lead.

CJ Davis ran in from 4 yards out in the second quarter, and Brooks Brand returned an interception 5 yards for a touchdown to make it 48-0. Hudson Hibbard added a 12-yard touchdown run before halftime to push the lead to 54-0. In the second half, Benton Tate hit Hibbard for a 28-yard touchdown pass, and Joshua Tenney’s 16-yard touchdown run set the final margin.

Spain Park completed all nine of its passes for 183 yards. Davis was 8 of 8 for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and Price caught four passes for 93 yards. Brand intercepted two passes, Tuscaloosa County finished with minus-22 rushing yards and 96 total yards, and turned the ball over five times.

Spain Park improved to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in Region 3, and travels to Hoover next week. Tuscaloosa County fell to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in the region, and hosts Oak Mountain.

XO Stats contributed to this report.