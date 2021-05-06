Hoover, Spain Park youth football, cheer registration open til June 1

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Boys in the Hoover Bucs youth football program practice the fundamentals of tackling during a practice in 2017.

The Hoover Bucs and Spain Park Jags fall youth tackle football and cheerleading programs both are having registration now through June 1.

Both the football and cheerleading programs are open to students who will be in grades 1-6 for the 2020-21 school year and are part of the Jefferson Shelby Youth Football League.

Parents should choose a program based on whether they are in the Hoover High School zone or Spain Park High School zone.

Students zoned for Bluff Park, Deer Valley, Green Valley, Gwin, South Shades and Trace Crossings elementary schools, Brock’s Gap Intermediate School or Bumpus or Simmons middle schools should sign up for the Hoover Bucs youth programs.

Students zoned for Greystone, Riverchase, Rocky Ridge or Shades Mountain elementary schools or Berry Middle School should sign up for the Spain Park youth programs, run by the Hoover Athletic Association.

Students who are homeschooled or attend private school are welcome and should choose a program based on their public school attendance zone.

Football practices start in late June for the Spain Park program and mid-July for the Hoover program. There are eight regular season games from July to November, said Michael Moran, president of the Hoover Athletic Association.

The Jefferson Shelby Youth Football League includes teams from Oak Mountain, Chelsea, Pelham, Vestavia, Hoover, Helena, Briarwood, Trussville and Homewood.

The registration fee for the Hoover program is $195 for football and $300 for cheerleading. The registration fee for the Spain Park program is $225 for football and $77 for cheerleading, plus any costs for optional cheerleading uniforms and pom poms. Parents frequently resell the cheerleading uniforms, cheer director Jamie Nutter said.

To register for the Hoover programs or for more information, go to hbyfc.org. To register for the Spain Park programs or for more information, go to hoovereast.com.

Editor's note: This post was updated at 3:29 p.m. to clarify that Spain Park youth cheerleading uniforms and pom poms are optional.