Bucs finish 3rd, Jags 5th at state softball

× 1 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Bucs celebrate after defeating Fairhope 2-0 in an elimination game during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s McKenzie Stribling (11) catches a throw at first to record the final out of the game against Fairhope in an elimination round during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Bucs defeated Fairhope 2-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Emily Sims (8) pitches in an elimination game against Fairhope during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Bucs defeated Fairhope 2-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Emily Sims (8) pitches in an elimination game against Fairhope during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Bucs defeated Fairhope 2-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Emily Sims (8) pitches in an elimination game against Fairhope during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Bucs defeated Fairhope 2-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Bella Foran (27) catches a throw at second to record an out in an elimination game against Fairhope during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Bucs defeated Fairhope 2-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s McKenzie Stribling (11) catches a foul fly ball to record an out in an elimination game against Fairhope during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Bucs defeated Fairhope 2-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Gracie Hillman (0) catches a fly ball in deep center field to record an out in an elimination game against Fairhope during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Bucs defeated Fairhope 2-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Carolyne Hecklinski (20) catches a pass to record an out in an elimination game against Hewitt-Trussville during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Hannah Christian (9) swings at a pitch in an elimination game against Hewitt-Trussville during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hewitt-Trussville’s Sara Phillips (22) is safe at third base after driving in 2 runs in an elimination game against Hoover during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Bella Foran (27) bunts the ball in an elimination game against Hewitt-Trussville during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Bella Foran (27) scores for the Bucs in an elimination game against Hewitt-Trussville during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Hannah Christian (9) scores for the Bucs in an elimination game against Hewitt-Trussville during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s McKenzie Stribling (11) moves to tag Hewitt-Trussville’s Riley Rudick (19) in an elimination game during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Campbell Hecklinski (10) makes contact during an at-bat in an elimination game against Hewitt-Trussville during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s McKenzie Stribling (11) fields the ball as she makes a throw to first to record an out in an elimination game against Hewitt-Trussville during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Carolyne Hecklinski (20) makes a throw to first to record an out in an elimination game against Hewitt-Trussville during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Bella Foran (27) makes a throw to third base to record an out in an elimination game against Hewitt-Trussville during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Campbell Hecklinski (10) swings at a pitch during an at-bat in an elimination game against Hewitt-Trussville during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hewitt-Trussville’s Maddie Wallace (23) scores for the Huskies before Hoover’s Campbell Hecklinski (10) can make the tag in an elimination game during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 22 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hewitt-Trussville’s Hannah Dorsett (15) records an out as she makes a throw to first in an elimination game against Hoover during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 23 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s McKenzie Stribling (11) makes a throw to record an out in an elimination game against Hewitt-Trussville during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 24 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hewitt-Trussville’s Maddie Wallace (23) scores for the Huskies before Hoover’s Campbell Hecklinski (10) can make the tag in an elimination game during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 25 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hewitt-Trussville’s Hannah Dorsett (15) records an out as she makes a throw to first in an elimination game against Hoover during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Huskies defeated the Bucs 6-3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 26 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Katie Flannery (6) tags Thompson’s Olivia Tindell (8) out at second base during a game in the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 27 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Maggie Daniel (14) swings at a pitch during a game against Thompson in the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 28 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park head coach C.J. Urse Hawkins and Spain Park’s Katie Flannery (6) bump shoulders after Flannery drove in a run in a game against Thompson during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 29 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Charlee Bennett (16) hugs Katie Flannery (6) at third base after Flannery drove in a run for thee Jags in a game against Thompson during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 30 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Katie Flannery (6) catches a throw at second base as she moves to make a play to record an out against Thompson during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 31 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Emma Jolley (22) makes contact during an at-bat in a game against Thompson in the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 32 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Blakley Watts (10) lays down a bunt for a base hit in a game against Thompson during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 33 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Charlee Bennett (16) celebrates at first base after driving in a run for the Jags during a game against Thompson in the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 34 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Katie Flannery (6) tags Thompson’s Neely Davis (1) out at second base on a steal during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 35 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Katie Flannery (6) tags Thompson’s Neely Davis (1) out at second base on a steal during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 36 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Emma Hawkins (1) swings at a pitch during an at-bat in a game against Thompson in the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 37 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Katie Flannery (6) makes contact during an at-bat in a game against Thompson in the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 38 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Emma Hawkins (1) celebrates with a hug to Maggie Daniel (14) after scoring for the Jags during a game against Thompson in the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 39 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Emma Hawkins (1) celebrates with a hug to Maggie Daniel (14) after scoring for the Jags during a game against Thompson in the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 40 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Charlee Bennett (16) celebrates at first base after driving in a run for the Jags during a game against Thompson in the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 41 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Charlee Bennett (16) catches a fly ball to record an out in a game against Thompson during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 42 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Emma Hawkins (1) celebrates with a hug to Maggie Daniel (14) after scoring for the Jags during a game against Thompson in the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 43 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Charlee Bennett (16) makes contact for a base hit during a game against Thompson in the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 44 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Emma Hawkins (1) rounds third base as she heads home to score for the Jags during a game against Thompson in the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 45 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Katie Flannery (6) reacts as she crosses home plate to tie the game against Thompson during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 46 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Katie Flannery (6) reacts as she crosses home plate to tie the game against Thompson during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 47 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Katie Flannery (6) tags Thompson’s Olivia Tindell (8) out at second base during a game in the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 48 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Maggie Daniel (14) moves to tag the runner as Thompson scores in a game during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 49 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Ella Reed (7) pitches in a game against Thompson during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 50 of 50 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Blakley Watts (10) makes contact for a base hit in a game against Thompson during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The Jags fell to the Warriors 4-2. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

OXFORD – The Hoover and Spain Park high school softball teams completed their seasons this week at the state tournament.

Hoover put together a run and finished third in Class 7A, while Spain Park finished in a tie for fifth place in the tournament at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park, held May 18-19.

Thompson defeated Hewitt-Trussville in the championship game to claim its first state title since 1999.

Hoover hung in the tournament after dropping its first game, an 11-1 loss at the hands of Hewitt-Trussville.

After being dropped into the loser’s bracket, the Buccaneers went to work. They rebounded to thrash Mary G. Montgomery 13-1. In that game, Carolyne Hecklinski was the offensive star, going 3-for-3 with two inside-the-park home runs and a triple, driving in eight runs. Gracie Hillman, Hannah Christian, Mac Stribling, Campbell Hecklinski and Bailee Tramell all knocked in a run as well. Kaitlyn Raines and Emily Sims combined for the strong outing in the circle.

Hoover made it through the first day of the tournament by then beating Central-Phenix City 9-5. The Bucs scored all nine runs over the first three innings and held on from there. Bella Foran had a double and knocked in three runs to lead the way, while Christian was 4-for-4 with a pair of runs driven in. Campbell Hecklinski knocked in a pair, Stribling had an RBI and Hillman notched three hits.

On the second day of the tournament, Hoover took down top-ranked Fairhope, beating the Pirates 2-0 to eliminate them. Hillman was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Sims threw a gem, hurling a complete game shutout on just two hits.

It was the second time in as many years Sims has had a stellar outing against Fairhope, throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings in the state tournament last year.

“That was huge,” Hoover head coach Lexi Shrout said. “After last year, she came in and shut them down, I knew she had the confidence against them. She had pitched well yesterday when we brought her in and that was exactly what we needed.”

Hoover fell to Hewitt-Trussville 6-3 in the loser’s bracket final, ending up with a third-place finish a year after finishing fourth in the state in 2021.

“I’m extremely proud of them,” Shrout said. “This team has been unbelievable. The chemistry, the fight, the heart that the girls have shown this season has been unbelievable. It’s been unmatched.”

Hoover wrapped up the year with a 40-17-1 record, winning the Area 5 regular season title and advancing as the second qualifier from the North Regional.

Spain Park capped off its season at the state tournament as well. The Jags gave the eventual state champion Thompson perhaps its toughest test, taking the lead in the sixth inning before falling 4-2. The Jags grabbed the lead on run-scoring hits from Katie Flannery and Charlee Bennett, but the Warriors rallied to grab the advantage back in the bottom half. Despite the loss, Ella Reed threw a strong game, with two earned runs allowed.

Spain Park rallied in the following game to blow out Prattville 10-2. Emma Jolley drove in a pair of runs from the leadoff spot, while Bennett and Blakley Watts had an RBI each as well. Emma Hawkins was all over the base paths, scoring three runs in the contest. She finished the state tournament 5-for-10 at the plate, setting the table for run-scoring opportunities several times.

Caroline Whisenhunt and Jaley Young each threw multiple innings to help the Jags past the Lions. Spain Park fell to Fairhope 7-0 in the third game of the day to end its tournament run.

The Jags had a 33-15-2 season, finishing as the runner-up in the Area 6 tournament and as the second qualifier in the East Regional.