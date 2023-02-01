Hoover, Spain Park high schools recognize future college athletes

× 1 of 60 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Cade Carr, a Samford University commit, Wes Carter, a Webster University commit, R.J. Hamilton, a Vanderbilt University commit, Will Lawrence, a Samford University commit, Samuel Schmidt, a Troy University commit, and Tyler Wilson, an Auburn University commit, sign their National Letters of Intent to play college baseball on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The Bucs honored 39 student-athletes across 13 different sports. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 60 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Bucs honored 39 student-athletes across 13 different sports as they signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 60 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. HOOVER -- Hoover and Spain Park high schools held ceremonies on Wednesday, recognizing their senior student-athletes who have pledged to play their respective sports in college.

The first Monday in February is still recognized as National Signing Day, even though many athletes have already signed in the weeks and months prior.

Here is a list of the athletes honored Wednesday:

Hoover

Baseball

Cade Carr, Samford University

Wes Carter, Webster University

R.J. Hamilton - Vanderbilt University

Will Lawrence - Samford University

Samuel Schmidt, Troy University

Tyler Wilson, Auburn University

Girls Basketball

Layla Etchison, Garden City Community College

Reniya Kelly, University of North Carolina

Kristen McMillan, University of Central Arkansas

Alanah Pooler, Shelton State Community College

Flag Football

Kyndall Anderson, Milligan University

Faith Daughtry, Milligan University

Football

Peyton Argent, University of South Carolina

Grant Bonner, Rhodes College

Keith Christein, Jacksonville State University

Garian Denson, Bethel University

D.J. Estes, North Carolina Central University

A.J. Franklin, University of Richmond

Ethan Hubbard, Duke University

Jack Lamey, University of the Cumberlands

K.J. Law, Tuskegee University

Jordan Norman, University of South Alabama

Chaleb Powell, University of Charleston

Logan Ware, Tuskegee University

Ahamari Williams, University of Pikeville

Boys Golf

Houston Hart, Wallace State Community College

Boys Soccer

Leny Mbogo, University of Alabama in Huntsville

Softball

Kate Dinkel, Huntingdon College

Carolyne Hecklinski, Shelton State Community College

Gracie Hillman, Georgia Tech

Swim

Victor Song, University of Chicago

Boys Tennis

Gavin Patton, Covenant College

Boys Track and Field

Elijah Joseph, Arkansas State University

Jay Avery, University of Houston

Owen Jung, Samford University

Zachary King, The United States Air Force Academy

Girls Track and Field

Ashley Girouard, Florida Southern College

Volleyball

Reese Hawks, Calhoun Community College

Raegan James, Calhoun Community College

Spain Park

Lacrosse

Kaitlyn Bellanca, Wofford College

Aidan Blizzard, Lincoln Memorial University

Parker Burton, University of Montevallo

Camden Nall, University of Montevallo

Football

Evan Bishop, Jacksonville State University

Alex Smith, Howard University

Track and Field

Garrett Bishop, Troy University

Kenneth Bishop, Lee University

JT Brownlee, University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Zane McPeters, Troy University

Soccer