Football recap: Bucs, Jags fall in 2nd round

× 1 of 37 Expand Hoover running back Paxton Weatherly (0) looks to get upfield during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 37 Expand Hoover head coach Chip English before a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 37 Expand Hoover celebrates a touchdown during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 37 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordon Ward (5) runs with the ball after a catch during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 5 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive back Christian August (23) breaks up a pass during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 6 of 37 Expand Hoover quarterbakc Kaleb Freeman (7) throws a pass during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 7 of 37 Expand Hoover offensive lineman Braylen Cariveau (71) looks for someone to block during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 8 of 37 Expand The Hoover Marching Band performs during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 9 of 37 Expand The Hoover Marching Band performs during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 10 of 37 Expand The Hoover Marching Band performs during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 11 of 37 Expand The Hoover Marching Band performs during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 12 of 37 Expand The Hoover Marching Band performs during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 13 of 37 Expand The Hoover Marching Band performs during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 14 of 37 Expand The Hoover Marching Band performs during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 15 of 37 Expand Hoover quarterback Kaleb Freeman (7) runs with the ball during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 16 of 37 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordon Ward (5) runs with the ball during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 17 of 37 Expand Hoover safety Aidan Callins (4) goes low for a touchdown saving tackle during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 18 of 37 Expand The Thompson ball carrier is swarmed by the Hoover defense during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 19 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive lineman Jovon Pulliam (7) pressures the Thompson quarterback during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 20 of 37 Expand Hoover kicker Steele Witschy (39) kicks an extra point during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 21 of 37 Expand Hoover celebrates a touchdown during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 22 of 37 Expand Hoover’s Jordan Williams (2) celebrates a touchdown during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 23 of 37 Expand Hoover’s Jordan Williams (2) fights through tackles in route to the end zone during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 24 of 37 Expand Hoover running back Paxton Weatherly (0) runs with the ball during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 25 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive lineman Jordan Williams (9) looks to get into the backfield during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 26 of 37 Expand Hoover head coach Chip English asks for an explanation from the officials during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 27 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive back Christian August (23) wraps up the Thompson ball carrier during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 28 of 37 Expand The Hoover student section cheers on their team during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 29 of 37 Expand Hoover quarterback Kaleb Freeman (7) throws a pass during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 30 of 37 Expand Hoover running back Paxton Weatherly (0) runs with the ball during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 31 of 37 Expand Hoover defensive lineman KJ Wright (15) fights off a block during a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 32 of 37 Expand Hoover runs onto the field before a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 33 of 37 Expand Hoover students get ready to lead the team onto the field before a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 34 of 37 Expand Hoover cheerleaders before a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 35 of 37 Expand Hoover head coach Chip English watches his team warm up before a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 36 of 37 Expand Hoover huddles up before a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 37 of 37 Expand Hoover head coach Chip English talks to his team after a second round playoff game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Thompson High School. Photo by Richard Force. Prev Next

Hoover High School’s football team saw its season end with a 42-14 loss to Thompson on Friday night at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Paxton Weatherly ran for 126 yards on 11 carries, including an 80-yard touchdown run, but that was one of only a few bright spots for the Bucs on a tough evening.

The teams traded drives to open the game. Thompson scored late in the first quarter after a long pass play, a 2-yard touchdown run from Urijah Casey with 1:10 left that finished a 7-play, 90-yard drive. After several penalties extended Hoover’s first drive of the second quarter, Jordan Williams scored on a short run to tie it at 7-7 with 10:39 left in the half.

Thompson scored on its next possession on another long pass play, a 40-yard touchdown pass from Trent Seaborn to Darion Moseley, to make it 14-7. Hoover then muffed a punt attempt and turned the ball over in its own territory, and Thompson scored on a 2-yard run by Casey to make it 21-7. Hoover took over and ran out the clock to end the half.

Hoover converted a third-and-9 early in the third quarter to keep a drive alive, but the drive ended on a sack and a punt. Thompson started on its own 3-yard line, completed a 75-yard pass to the Hoover 10, and scored on the next play on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Moseley to make it 28-7.

Weatherly answered on Hoover’s next snap, taking the handoff to the left and running 80 yards untouched for a touchdown to make it 28-14.

CJ Cowley scored on a 28-yard run to make it 35-14. Hoover drove to the Thompson 11-yard line but failed to convert on fourth down. Thompson drove the length of the field and scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass to Moseley early in the fourth quarter to set the final margin, and Hoover went three-and-out on its next possession. The teams traded short drives and punts as the clock ran out.

Weatherly finished with 149 all-purpose yards, including a 23-yard kickoff return. Kaleb Freeman completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards, and Jordon Ward caught six passes for 60 yards. Grant Morrison punted four times for a 43.8-yard average, with two downed inside the 20. Anderson Clark had a 33-yard catch.

Moseley caught three touchdown passes for Thompson, and Seaborn completed 21 of 25 passes for 340 yards.

Hoover finished the season 5-7. Thompson improved to 9-1 and will face Opelika in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 20.

Thanks to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Spain Park Football Spain Park's Nash Davis (10) throws a pass during a Class 6A second round playoff game between Spain Park and Prattville on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium in Prattville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Spain Park Football Spain Park's CJ Davis (11) runs the ball during a Class 6A second round playoff game between Spain Park and Prattville on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium in Prattville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Spain Park Football Spain Park's Nash Davis (10) throws a swing pass during a Class 6A second round playoff game between Spain Park and Prattville on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium in Prattville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Spain Park Football Spain Park's Dwight Beckford (8) celebrates breaking up a pass during a Class 6A second round playoff game between Spain Park and Prattville on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium in Prattville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Spain Park Football Prattville's Deshawn Hall (8) catches a touchdown pass during a Class 6A second round playoff game between Spain Park and Prattville on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium in Prattville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Spain Park Football Spain Park's Connor Greb (3) gets off the line of scrimmage during a Class 6A second round playoff game between Spain Park and Prattville on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Stanley-Jensen Stadium in Prattville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

Spain Park 36, Prattville 17

Spain Park High School’s football team fell 36-17 to unbeaten Prattville on Friday night at Stanley-Jensen Stadium in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs, ending its season at 7-5.

Spain Park scored first, but Prattville led 17-3 at halftime and outscored the Jaguars 19-14 in the second half. Head coach Tim Vakakes said the Jaguars could not quite get over the hump.

“We had a couple shots in the third quarter to swing momentum. We didn’t get it done on third and short or fourth and short all night, offensively and defensively,” Vakakes said.

Spain Park went three-and-out to start the game, but a roughing-the-punter penalty gave the Jaguars a first down. They drove inside the 5-yard line before settling for a 21-yard field goal from Garrett Hoffman and a 3-0 lead with 6:22 left in the first quarter. Prattville picked up a few first downs but came up short on a fourth-and-9 completion on its first drive.

Prattville’s Deshawn Hall, an Auburn commit, then caught a touchdown pass in the end zone to make it 7-3. CJ Brown was wide open for a 54-yard touchdown with 8:05 left in the second quarter to make it 14-3, and a Prattville field goal made it 17-3 at halftime.

Spain Park opened the second half with a surprise onside kick and recovered it.

“Just keep swinging, man,” Vakakes said. “We got it and came back and scored.”

Nash Davis threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Scott with 9:58 left in the third quarter to cut it to 17-10. Spain Park then intercepted a pass but was stopped on its next drive on fourth down, and Prattville took control from there.

“Those are tough plays. You got to make those plays,” Vakakes said. “I didn’t push the right buttons.”

Jadon Crenshaw scored on a 9-yard run with 4:43 left in the third quarter to make it 24-10, and added a 2-yard touchdown run with 10:46 left in the fourth quarter to make it 30-10. Will McKay threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kolby King with 3:48 left to make it 36-10.

Davis threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Barrett Price with 1:30 left for the game’s final score.

Davis completed 17 of 33 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 27 yards on two carries. CJ Davis ran for 67 yards on 18 carries. Price caught seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, and Connor Greb caught four for 49.

Vakakes said his defense did a good job against the run but struggled when Prattville spread the ball around.

He praised the senior class and said the program is built on a foundation.

“These kids have done a lot in the last three years, so the foundation’s been laid,” Vakakes said.

Vakakes also pointed out that the seniors beat Hoover twice at the Hoover Met.

Prattville improved to 11-0 and will play Daphne in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 20. Spain Park finished the season 7-5.