Football recap: Bucs, Jags advance in playoffs

× Expand Hoover quarterback Kaleb Freeman (7) rolls out during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 2, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson

Hoover High School’s football team beat Bob Jones 50-3 on Friday night at Madison City Schools Stadium in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Hoover’s defense forced three interceptions, and Kaleb Freeman threw touchdown passes of 80 yards to Jordon Ward and 50 yards to Ja’Myreion Dickerson.

Hoover opened the game with an onside kick and recovered it. Freeman completed a pass to Noah Crawford for a first down, and Paxton Weatherly scored on a 21-yard run up the middle. Jordan Williams scored on a 6-yard run off a direct snap to make it 14-0 with 6:33 left in the first quarter. Bob Jones missed a field goal later in the quarter, and KJ Wright’s tackle stopped Bob Jones on fourth-and-inches to give Hoover the ball back on downs.

A safety made it 16-0 early in the second quarter, and Bob Jones got a field goal with 5:44 left in the half to cut it to 16-3. Hoover recovered the onside kick that followed, and Malik Boggan scored on a 4-yard run to make it 23-3. After Freeman completed a pass to Anderson Clark to the 1-yard line, Boggan scored again from 2 yards out, and Hoover led 29-3. Jordan Williams intercepted a pass with four seconds left in the half.

Freeman threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Ward on the first drive of the second half to make it 36-3, and Dickerson caught a quick pass and ran 50 yards for a touchdown to make it 43-3. Boggan finished the quarter with runs of 5, 23 and 25 yards.

Aidan Callins intercepted a tipped pass with 6:57 left, and Titus Williams intercepted another and returned it to the 1-yard line. Uriah Crawford scored on a 1-yard run with 2:30 left to make it 50-3.

Anquan Allen and Khonor Latham had tackles for loss in key spots, DJ Waluyn broke up two passes, and Christian August defended a deep pass. Grant Morrison’s punt was downed at the 3.

Hoover improved to 5-6 overall and plays Thompson in the second round of the playoffs next week. Bob Jones finished the season 5-6.

Spain Park 38, Buckhorn 28

Spain Park beat Buckhorn 38-28 on Friday night at Tommy Ledbetter Stadium in New Market in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Spain Park led 28-7 in the third quarter and held off a Buckhorn rally with a drive that took more than six minutes off the clock.

Head coach Tim Vakakes said his team never wavered.

“Our kids have a lot of fight, a lot of character,” Vakakes said. “But our kids didn’t panic. Nobody panicked. Coaches didn’t panic.”

Nash Davis threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Barrett Price with 7:48 left in the first quarter. Buckhorn’s quarterback tied it at 7-7 on a 15-yard run, and CJ Davis scored on a 5-yard run with 1:55 left in the quarter to make it 14-7. Hudson Hibbard added a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Spain Park led 21-7 at halftime.

Nash Davis threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Connor Greb to make it 28-7 in the third quarter. Buckhorn’s quarterback scored on a 1-yard scramble with 7:36 left in the quarter to make it 28-14, and Buckhorn scored again with 56 seconds left in the quarter to make it 28-21.

Davis threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Price with 11:53 left in the fourth quarter to make it 35-21. Buckhorn answered with a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:00 left to cut it to 35-28. Spain Park then took more than six minutes off the clock, and Garrett Hoffman kicked a 35-yard field goal with 1:43 left to make it 38-28.

Vakakes said Buckhorn put a lot of players near the line of scrimmage early to stop the run, which opened up big plays through the air for Spain Park in the first half. In the second half, he said Spain Park decided to run the ball.

“They take a lot of pride in blocking,” Vakakes said of the offensive line.

Vakakes praised his quarterback and said the team figured out how to win a road playoff game.

“I thought Nash played really clean and he’s getting better every week,” Vakakes said. “Our kids figured out a way to win on the road and playoffs and that’s not easy to do.”

Vakakes said Spain Park found out on the way to the game that MJ Evans wouldn’t play, and he credited the defense for adjusting.

Spain Park improved to 7-4 overall and plays at Prattville in the second round of the playoffs next week. Buckhorn finished the season 6-5.

Thanks to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

XO Stats contributed to this report.