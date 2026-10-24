Jags fall at Hewitt, Bucs post shutout

× 1 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park offensive lineman Sammy Camargo (63) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 2 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt Trussville students cheer during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 3 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 4 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 5 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 6 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 7 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 8 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 9 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park quarterback Nash Davis (10) drops back to pass during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 10 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park running back Hudson Hibbard (8) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 11 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park running back CJ Davis (11) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 12 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park wide receiver Barrett Price (7) celebrates a TD during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 13 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park running back CJ Davis (11) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 14 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville celebrates senior night during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 15 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville celebrates senior night during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 16 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park cheerleaders during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 17 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville auxiliary during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 18 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park tight end Landrick Hallman (1) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 19 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Jack Floyd (7) races for the end zone during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 20 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville celebrates senior night during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 21 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 22 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 23 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park captains prepare to walk on the field during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 24 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt captains Hewitt-Trussville wide receiver DJ Hall (12) and Hewitt-Trussville linebacker Harrison Malone (16) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 25 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville team takes the field during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 26 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park cheerleaders lead the players on to the field during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 27 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park cheerleader during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 28 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park wide receiver Barrett Price (7) catches a pass for touchdown during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 29 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park Head Coach Tim Vakakes (HC) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 30 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park wide receiver Barrett Price (7) fights for extra yards during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 31 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park quarterback Nash Davis (10) looks for the open receiver during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 32 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 33 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 34 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 35 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Kansas City Royals player Tyler Tolbert has his number retired during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 36 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park running back CJ Davis (11) reaches the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 37 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville Judah Weber (24) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 38 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Jack Floyd (7) find the end zone during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 39 of 39 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt Trussville Harrison Malone looking for space to run during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Spain Park on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles Prev Next

Spain Park led 14-7 at halftime but fell 42-28 to Hewitt-Trussville on Friday night in Class 6A, Region 3 play.

Barrett Price caught nine passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns for Spain Park.

“We had a lot of big plays come back,” head coach Tim Vakakes said. “You can’t play behind the chains against them. You can’t get into second and third-and-long’s because that’s a good team.”

Spain Park scored first, and Price made an impressive catch on fourth-and-8 for the Jaguars’ opening touchdown. Hewitt-Trussville tied it at 7-7 on Riley O’Neill’s 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Spain Park’s defense then forced two interceptions and a fumble, and Hewitt-Trussville missed a field goal. Nash Davis threw a second touchdown pass to Price in the second quarter to give Spain Park a 14-7 lead at the break.

Hewitt-Trussville opened the second half with a 13-play drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown run from Jack Floyd to tie it at 14, and Floyd threw a touchdown pass to Jackson Martin to make it 21-14. Spain Park answered with a touchdown to tie it at 21-21, but Floyd scored on a 15-yard run with 42 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 28-21. Hewitt-Trussville added a touchdown in the fourth quarter and a 32-yard touchdown run with four minutes remaining to make it 42-21.

Spain Park drove inside the Hewitt-Trussville 20-yard line but turned the ball over on downs with 5:23 left. Nash Davis then connected with Connor Greb for a 47-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 3:18 remaining to cut it to 42-28, but Spain Park didn’t recover the onside kick.

Nash Davis completed 18 of 27 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. CJ Davis, who played for Hewitt-Trussville last season, finished with 172 total yards on 22 touches after rushing for 95 yards in the first half. Greb caught four passes for 58 yards and the touchdown.

Spain Park fell to 5-4 overall and 3-4 in Region 3, and hosts James Clemens next week. The Jaguars will be the No. 5 seed in the region and will travel to Buckhorn in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6. Hewitt-Trussville improved to 5-4 overall and 4-3 in the region, and travels to Pike Road.

Hoover 49, Tuscaloosa County 0

Hoover beat Tuscaloosa County 49-0 on Friday night in Class 6A, Region 3 play, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Jordon Ward scored three touchdowns, two receiving and one rushing, and Boone Walker was involved in three scores, one rushing, one passing and one receiving.

Ward opened the scoring on a 27-yard touchdown on a toss sweep pass from Andrew Renfroe with 3:45 left in the first quarter. Walker added a 6-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds left in the quarter to make it 14-0.

Walker threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Ward in the end zone with 6:23 left in the second quarter to make it 21-0. Anquan Allen returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown with 3:50 left in the half to make it 28-0, and Renfroe threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Walker with 1:30 left to give Hoover a 35-0 halftime lead.

Ward scored on a 3-yard run off a direct snap with 9:25 left in the third quarter to make it 42-0, and Uriah Crawford’s 11-yard touchdown run with 5:33 left in the fourth quarter set the final margin.

Hoover improved to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in Region 3, and has an open date next week. The Bucs clinched the sixth and final playoff spot in the region and will travel to Bob Jones in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6. Tuscaloosa County fell to 0-9 overall and 0-7 in the region, and travels to Calera to finish the season next week.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

XO Stats contributed to this report.