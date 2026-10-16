Jags rally to take down Hoover in thrilling city rivalry game

× 1 of 39 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordon Ward (5) is surrounded by Spain Park defenders in the endzone during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 2 of 39 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 3 of 39 Expand Hoover running back Malik Boggan (1) is stopped by Spain Park linebacker Israel Anders (32) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 4 of 39 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 5 of 39 Expand Members of the Spain Park High School band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 6 of 39 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 7 of 39 Expand Hoover quarterback Andrew Renfroe (4) rolls out during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 8 of 39 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 9 of 39 Expand Hoover's Jordan Williams (2) scores a touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 10 of 39 Expand Hoover defensive end KJ Wright (15) comes up with a fumble recovey during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 11 of 39 Expand Hoover running back Jordan Williams (2) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 12 of 39 Expand Hoover linebacker Khonor Latham (25) and Hoover defensive end KJ Wright (15) team up to bring down Spain Park running back CJ Davis (11) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 13 of 39 Expand Hoover's Jordan Williams (2) pushes forward toward the goal line during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 14 of 39 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordon Ward (5) is tackled by Spain Park defensive back Jakobe Gibbs (20d) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 15 of 39 Expand Hoover quarterback Andrew Renfroe (4) throws a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 16 of 39 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 17 of 39 Expand Members of the Spain Park High School band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 18 of 39 Expand Spain Park defensive back Jaylen Mosley (2d) breaks up a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 19 of 39 Expand Spain Park captains get ready to head to midfield during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 20 of 39 Expand Hoover cornerback Jordan Williams (2) amd Spain Park tight end Sawyer Scott (6) listen to the referee's instructions prior to a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 21 of 39 Expand Spain Park quarterback Nash Davis (10) throws a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 22 of 39 Expand Hoover safety DJ Waluyn (1) and Hoover defensive tackle Jordan Williams (9) try to stop Spain Park running back CJ Davis (11) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 23 of 39 Expand Hoover quarterback Andrew Renfroe (4) carries the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 24 of 39 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 25 of 39 Expand Hoover tight end Anderson Clark (10) runs the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 26 of 39 Expand A Hoover player scores a touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 27 of 39 Expand Spain Park quarterback Nash Davis (10) throws a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 28 of 39 Expand Hoover safety DJ Waluyn (1) breaks up a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 29 of 39 Expand Hoover safety Aidan Callins (4) returns an interception during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 30 of 39 Expand Spain Park quarterback Nash Davis (10) tosses the ball to Spain Park running back Malakhi Davison (24) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 31 of 39 Expand Spain Park defensive back Jaylen Mosley (2d) brings down a Hoover ball carrier during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 32 of 39 Expand Spain Park High School head coach Tim Vakakes during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 33 of 39 Expand Hoover fans during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 34 of 39 Expand Spain Park running back CJ Davis (11) carries the ball during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 35 of 39 Expand Spain Park players take the field during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 36 of 39 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 37 of 39 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 38 of 39 Expand Hoover fans during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 39 of 39 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson Prev Next

Spain Park High School’s football team beat Hoover 36-29 on Friday night in Class 6A, Region 3 play at the Hoover Met, claiming superiority in the city rivalry for the second time in three years.

Spain Park scored the game’s final 15 points over the last 5:48, after trailing 29-21 midway through the fourth quarter.

Hoover took that lead when it recovered a fumble and Jordan Williams broke a long touchdown run, his fourth of the night.

“We don’t panic. We never panic. You know, we just keep swinging and we do a lot of hard things and it’s hard. This game’s hard,” head coach Tim Vakakes said.

Nash Davis threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Barrett Price on Spain Park’s opening drive.

Williams answered with a touchdown run to tie it at 7-7, and CJ Davis ran over a defender for a 15-yard touchdown with 1:52 left in the first quarter to make it 14-7.

Sawyer Scott got behind the Hoover defense on third-and-long for a 32-yard touchdown reception from Nash Davis in the second quarter, and Spain Park led 21-9 at halftime after Hoover blocked a punt for a safety.

Spain Park’s lead was cut to 21-15 when Williams scored on a run with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Hoover took a 22-21 lead early in the fourth when Andrew Renfroe threw a long pass to Jordon Ward, setting up a 15-yard touchdown run from Williams.

After KJ Wright’s fumble recovery led to Williams’ fourth touchdown and a 29-21 lead, Nash Davis and the Spain Park offense fought back.

Davis connected with Price on a 40-yard touchdown, and a successful two-point try tied it at 29 with 5:48 left. Scott was open again with 46 seconds left and fell into the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown to set the final margin.

"I'm really proud of him," Vakakes said of Scott following his two-touchdown night.

Vakakes said beating Hoover always carries weight and gave credit to the Bucs.

“You could beat Hoover in a game of checkers and it’s gonna mean something,” Vakakes said. “But I've got a lot of respect for Coach English and those guys. They've got a lot of players, they do a great job.”

Spain Park improved to 5-3 overall and 3-3 in Region 3, and travels to Hewitt-Trussville next week. Hoover fell to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the region, and travels to Tuscaloosa County.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

XO Stats contributed to this report.