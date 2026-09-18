Bucs run past Oak Mountain, Jags fall at Vestavia

× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover RB Paxton Weatherly (0) breaks a run during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover WR Kenneth Walker (12) runs the football during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover QB Kaleb Freeman (7) runs the football during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 4 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover RB Malik Boggan (1) scores a touchdown during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 5 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover DB Hunter Wetherholt (22) defends a pass to Oak Mountain WR Blaise Hayes (3) during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 6 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain DB Josiah Sachs (2) attempts to tackl Hoover WR Blake Clark (3) during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 7 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain DB Cooper Campbell (29) attempts to tackle Hoover S Kali Boatman (26) during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 8 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover S Kali Boatman (26) runs the football during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 9 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover RB Paxton Weatherly (0) runs the football during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 10 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover QB Kaleb Freeman (7) attempts a pass during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 11 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover TE Anderson Clark (10) defends against Oak Mountain LB Aiden Molette (11) during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 12 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover DB Jamal Jones (24) tackles Oak Mountain LB Keenan Wolf (6) during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 13 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover head coach Chip English during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 14 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover QB Kaleb Freeman (7) runs the football during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 15 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain LB William Yoder (10) attempts to tackle Hoover WR Ja Myreion Dickerson (6) during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 16 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain DE Zander Pender (7) battles Hoover OL Zachari Moore (72) during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 17 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover DB Jamal Jones (24) tackles Oak Mountain RB Judson Sachs (7) during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 18 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover LB Khonor Latham (25) attempts to tackle Oak Mountain RB Kentrell Tolbert (1) during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 19 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover QB Kaleb Freeman (7) runs the football during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 20 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain LB Nolan Lawson (8) tackles Hoover TE Micah Square (13) during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 21 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover DE KJ Wright (15) tackles Oak Mountain QB Charlie Vacarella (2) during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 22 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover WR Ja Myreion Dickerson (6) catches a touchdown during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 23 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover DB Jamal Jones (24) tackles Oak Mountain LB Keenan Wolf (6) on a kickoff return during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 24 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover WR Ja Myreion Dickerson (6) runs the football during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

Hoover High School's football team piled up 602 total yards on Friday night, splitting the damage almost evenly between the run and the pass, in a 59-13 win over Oak Mountain in Class 6A, Region 3 play.

Hoover head coach Chip English said that balance was the difference after a stretch of tougher results.

"I felt like we could run and throw the ball, and when you can mix it up like that, you're pretty effective offensively," English said. "The big thing tonight was about rhythm, and I felt like we did something we've been missing in the past several weeks. We had to play well tonight, and I felt like our guys did. I'm proud of them, proud of their execution."

Hoover scored on its first two possessions, a 2-yard touchdown run from Paxton Weatherly and a 6-yard score from Malik Boggan, to lead 14-0 after one quarter.

Oak Mountain's Kentrell Tolbert answered with a 77-yard touchdown run to cut it to 14-7, but Hoover pulled away with four more touchdowns before halftime: a 93-yard touchdown pass from Kaleb Freeman to Jordon Ward, a 22-yard touchdown run from Boggan, and a 21-yard touchdown pass from Freeman to Ja'myreion Dickerson, pushing the lead to 35-7.

Hoover added a pick-six in the third quarter when DJ Waluyn returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown, and Steele Witschy's 31-yard field goal made it 45-7 early in the fourth. Tolbert's second touchdown, a 63-yard run, cut it to 45-13, but Hoover closed the game with touchdown runs from King Sims and Trent Felder to set the final margin.

Freeman finished 18 of 28 passing for 344 yards and two touchdowns, and Hoover got contributions across the depth chart with eight different players carrying the ball. Boggan led the ground game with two touchdowns, and King Sims added 100 yards and a score on 12 carries. Tolbert was the story for Oak Mountain, finishing with 196 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

English credited the defense for controlling the line of scrimmage against a talented Oak Mountain offense.

"They have a few guys that are really, really talented, and so we knew we had to keep them under wraps," English said. "We found ourselves converting on third down and then defensively getting off the field on third down, and that's something we hadn't done in a while."

Hoover improved to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in Region 3, and hosts Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) next week. Oak Mountain fell to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the region. The Eagles have an open date next week.

× 1 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's head coach Tim Vakakes speaks with Spain Park's Dexter Brunson (18) during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park marching band entertains the crowd during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park marching band entertains the crowd during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills marching band entertains the crowd during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills marching band entertains the crowd during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Nash Davis (10) calls the snap during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Nick Williams (5) fails to prevent Spain Park's CJ Davis (11) from crossing over the goal line during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Garrett Hoffman (50) kicks the ball during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Jonathan Roberto (6) pursues Vestavia Hill's Noah Boylan (2) during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Clayton Cox (21) celebrates his interception during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Price LaMaster (10) celebrates his touchdown with Cord Pigg (55) during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's CJ Davis (11) is stopped by Vestavia Hill's Cooper Moore (16), Carson Creel (25), and Nick Smith (20) during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Braxton Hunt (22) blocks Spain Park's Donald Lukima (15) during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans shakes hands with Spain Park's head coach Tim Vakakes after a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans congratulates his team after their win against Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's head coach Tim Vakakes speaks with his team after their defeat against Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park captains prepare to take the field before a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia team captains take the field before a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia cheerleaders lead their team onto the field before a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park players take the field before a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Charlie Taaffe (11) jumps over Spain Park's Dwight Beckford (8) on his way to the end zone during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Price LaMaster (10) holds the ball for Sloan Morgan (4) during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Nash Davis (10) is pressured by Vestavia Hill's Haines Bridges (56) during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Price LaMaster (10) carries the ball during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's CJ Davis (11) avoids a tackle by Vestavia Hill's Luke Harper (14) during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Zach Jones-Van Pelt (42) punts the ball during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Micah Hale (14) pursues Vestavia Hill's Charlie Taaffe (11) during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Lawson Manown (0) pressures Vestavia Hill's Charlie Taaffe (11) during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's CJ Davis (11) is taken down by Vestavia Hill's Morgan Butler (97) during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's CJ Davis (11) avoids a tackle by Vestavia Hill's Micah Joel Washington (6) during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 31 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Hudson Hibbard (8) is tripped up by Vestavia Hill's Maddox Vickers (29) during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

Vestavia Hills High School's football team built a three-possession lead by halftime and never let go, beating Spain Park 30-7 on Friday night in Class 6A, Region 3 play.

Head coach Robert Evans pointed to the fast start as the difference. The Rebels scored on their first drive and executed a surprise onside kick to regain possession.

"Very huge," Evans said. "We needed to get off to a fast start. When we get up early in games, we tend to win. The first team that scores wins about 70% of high school games. And we got the onside kick, made it a three-possession game, and really, if not for some sloppy operation, we left a lot of points out there. But it's a good win, because the reality is we'll be on the other side of these in our region."

Charlie Taaffe scored on touchdown runs of 29 and 15 yards in the first quarter, and Sloan Morgan added a 28-yard field goal to make it 17-0 after one.

Morgan connected on two more field goals in the second quarter, from 22 and 29 yards, to push the lead to 23-0 at halftime. Spain Park's CJ Davis got the Jaguars on the board with a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but Taaffe answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Price LaMaster to make it 30-7.

Taaffe accounted for three total touchdowns, finishing 12 of 20 passing for 199 yards and rushing for 146 yards on 21 carries. Luke Stubbs led all receivers with six catches for 104 yards, and Morgan went a perfect 3 for 3 on field goals to go with all three extra points. Davis paced Spain Park with 151 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown.

Evans credited the physical, run-heavy approach for wearing down Spain Park's defense as the game wore on.

"They wanted to run the ball, we wanted to run the ball. Both teams ran the ball effectively, and I thought our pace wore on them," Evans said. "It proved to show dividends in the second half when we were able to kind of take the air out of the game in the fourth quarter."

Vestavia Hills improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 3, and has an open date next week. Spain Park fell to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the region, and also has an open date.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

XO Stats contributed to this report.