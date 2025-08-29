Bucs reclaim city bragging rights with win over Jags

× 1 of 33 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) pulls in a touchdown pass during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 2 of 33 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jeremiah Tabb (2) is tackled during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 3 of 33 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jeremiah Tabb (2) is tackled by Spain Park defensive back Tristan Hill (12) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. HOOVER – The Bucs knew they would have to be the tougher team in order to reclaim bragging rights for the city of Hoover.

Hoover High School’s defense led the charge in doing just that, as the Bucs toppled Spain Park 21-10 on Friday night at Jaguar Stadium in the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

“That was a word floating around,” Hoover head coach Chip English said following the win. “Who’s the toughest. Tough people find ways to win. We proved that tonight.”

The city rivalry game was a polar opposite to last year’s offensive shootout that Spain Park won 39-37. Spain Park’s offense outgained Hoover’s on the night, but the Bucs came up with big plays when it mattered and kept the Jags from converting on a few opportunities.

“We had chances. We get in the red zone and don’t get it in. We played behind the chains too many times tonight. I wish I could have a couple play calls back tonight,” Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes said. “Our kids battled. We were in it late. We get down there in the third quarter, we’ve got to score and take the lead. We just didn’t get it done. That one’s going to hurt.”

The first few possessions of the game were owned by the defenses, until Hoover punched it in late in the first quarter. Jeremiah Tabb, who had a SportsCenter-worthy touchdown catch last week, went up and over his defender to snag a 26-yard pass from Kaleb Freeman to give the Bucs a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

It was the first of three touchdown passes thrown by Freeman in his second start for the Bucs. He commanded the offense all night, completing 15-of-18 passes for 154 yards.

“He came in, didn't play a perfect game, but when we needed him, he stepped up. I thought he took care of the ball and found the open receivers when we needed them. So again, you find a way to win,” English said.

Freeman delivered a beautiful pass to the corner of the end zone in the second quarter, a 10-yard strike to Jonah Winston to make it 14-0. Spain Park had a chance to cut the deficit in half, driving all the way to the Bucs’ 4-yard line, but settled for Garrett Hoffman’s 20-yard field goal to make it 14-3 at the half.

Spain Park’s standout quarterback, Brock Bradley, scored his team’s lone touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard rush. He hit Kena Rego for a 49-yard gain to get the Jags in scoring position. Bradley finished the night 15-of-27 for 178 yards.

Hoover’s defense intercepted two passes on the night, Caden Smith picking one off early in the fourth quarter, before do-it-all athlete Jonah Winston sealed the game with a pick in the end zone in the final moments. He intercepted Bradley’s pass in the same end zone he scored in earlier in the contest.

“Well, he does it all for us,” English said of Winston. “You saw him on that last series. He was playing defense, so he does a lot for us. He had a big play here and there, but just a staple, a guy, one of the best in the country. I'm glad he's on my team.”

Spain Park bottled up Hoover’s ground game much of the night, with Paxton Weatherly ending up as the most productive Bucs back. He carried the ball seven times for 51 yards. Tabb was the Bucs’ leading receiver with six grabs for 81 yards.

Tight end Anderson Clark made the most of his opportunity, scoring a touchdown on a 13-yard pass with 2:29 to play when the Jags were selling out to stop the run.

Rego was the Jags’ top receiver, hauling in nine passes for 139 yards. Nic McKissic had 18 carries for 90 yards in a productive outing.

Trey Sanders led the way for the Hoover defense with 11 tackles, with Jovon Pulliam, Jordan Williams and Jarrett Goldsby all ending up with six tackles. It was a welcome performance after Bucs’ game against powerhouse IMG Academy last week.

TK Slaughter had 1.5 sacks in the game, with EJ Kerley leading the charge with 11 tackles. Carter Holloway and Brady Heath each finished with seven tackles.

Spain Park has an open date next week, while Hoover hosts Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in its first region game.

Southlake Orthopaedics is a proud sponsor of Hoover football coverage this fall.