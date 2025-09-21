Hoover Soccer Club partners with FC Barcelona for new Barca Academy

× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Officials with FC Barcelona and the Hoover Soccer Club and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato show off jerseys celebrating the beginning of the Barca Academy Hoover at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Benny Megreli, the global director of the Barca academies for FC Barcelona, speaks at a ceremony celebrating the beginning of Barca Academy Hoover at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. × 3 of 24 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Players in Barca Academy Hoover get in position for a photo at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. × 4 of 24 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson An inflatable shows support for FC Barcelona at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. × 5 of 24 Expand The Hoover Soccer Club on Sunday celebrated a new partnership with FC Barcelona, a professional soccer club in Barcelona, Spain, and now is one of seven cities in the United States with a Barcelona Academy training program.

Representatives from Barcelona, Spain, were at a ceremony at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium for the celebration Sunday afternoon.

Other U.S. cities with a Barcelona Academy (also known as a Barca Academy) include Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, San Diego and Columbus, Ohio, said Billy Hill, president of the Hoover Soccer Club.

A Barca Academy targets boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 18 and is designed to provide them soccer training using the philosophy, methodology and values of the FC Barcelona.

Sergi Barjuan, a former professional player and coach of the FC Barcelona who is now is sports director for the Barca academies, said the goal is to share the spirit and passion that defines FC Barcelona with the young players of today.

“It goes far beyond teaching how to play football,” Barjuan said. “From this experience, the children will grow not only as athletes, but also as individuals.”

The Barca academies emphasize values such as effort, ambition, teamwork, respect and humility, Bajuan said.

Representatives from FC Barcelona will be training the coaches in the Barca Academy Hoover, who in turn will train the players, he said.

The new Barca Academy Hoover has about 240 players this fall, said Paul Welch, the director of coaching for the Hoover Soccer Club. The academy is designed for players who seek a more competitive level of play.

The Hoover Soccer Club’s recreational league has 1,500 to 1,600 players this fall, and the fall and spring leagues combined have about 2,400 unique players, Welch said.

The partnership with FC Barcelona and the Barca academies is a way to strengthen the level of instruction that players in Hoover receive and help them grow more as players and as people, Hill said. It’s a way to help them become the best players they can possibly be, he said.

“We’re just looking forward to how this takes off and how this grows,” Hill said.

The Barca Academy in Hoover also will offer Barca camps that likely will draw players from across the state and Southeast, Hill said. Camps already are being scheduled for December, January, June and July, said Tomas Fox, the executive director for Barca Academy Hoover.

Benny Megreli, the global director for Barca academies, said there are a total of 31 Barca academies around the world and said it’s an honor and pleasure to be able to start one in Hoover.

The youth market is important and strategic for FC Barcelona, Megreli said. He encouraged the young Hoover players sitting in the stands at the Hoover Met ceremony Sunday to dream big, remembering that the soccer idols they watch on TV today once were at a level the young people are today.

“I wish each of you the very best of luck,” Megreli said. “Always remember to play with passion … I want you all to enjoy every moment and make good memories.”

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato also was present at Sunday’s ceremony and said Hoover is honored to be part of the Barca Academy family along with other cities that are considered international cities.

He appreciates the values that FC Barcelona and the Barca academies will be teaching the young people, he said.