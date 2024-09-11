Hoover's Richards captains U.S. men's national soccer team

× Expand Photo courtesy of US Soccer Hoover native Chris Richards is the first Alabama native to serve as captain of the U.S. men's national soccer team.

Hoover native Chris Richards has added another honor to his soccer resume.

Richards, who lived in Hoover through his freshman year at Hoover High School before moving to Dallas in pursuit of his soccer dreams, made history Tuesday night. Richards served as team captain for the U.S. men's national team in an international friendly against New Zealand played in Cincinnati, Ohio.

It marked the first time an Alabama native served as captain for the men's national team.

The Americans battled to a 1-1 draw in the game, which marked Richards' 21st international competition with the national team since his debut in 2020. The defender has one career goal with the squad, which game in a 2-0 victory Canada to give the U.S. the CONCACAF Nations League title in Las Vegas back in June 2023.

Richards grew up playing for the Hoover Soccer Club from the U-5 to U-14 age divisions. After his freshman year at Hoover, he relocated to Dallas to play in the U.S. Developmental League on his way to pro stops with FC Dallas of the MLS, Bayern Munich of the German Bundesliga and Crystal Palace of the English Premier League, his current pro club.

Richards and the the U.S. men's national team will next be in action at 8 p.m. CT Oct. 12 when it faces Panama in an international friendly at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.