Hoover High to hold summer wrestling camp for girls

Lillian Humphries Instagram page Huntingdon College head women's wrestling coach Lillian Humphries

Hoover High School is hosting a wrestling camp for girls on Tuesday, June 3.

Session one will be from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a lunch break. Session two will be from 1 to 3 p.m. The camp is for girls of all ages and costs $64. The camp is at the high school at 1000 Buccaneer Drive.

The instructor will be Huntington College head women’s wrestling coach Lillian Kristine Humphries.

Click here to register. For more information, email lillianhumphries@hawks.huntingdon.edu or call 864-304-8252.