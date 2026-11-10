Young Lady Bucs chase seventh straight title with new cast

× Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover sophomore guard Kristen Winston is one of the Lady Bucs’ most experienced returners as the program chases a seventh straight state championship. Photo by David Leong.

The hashtag on the Hoover High School girls basketball schedule is #SE7ENUP, and the number is not a coincidence.

The Lady Bucs have won six consecutive Class 7A championships, the latest a 35-1 season that ended with a 61-43 win over Bob Jones at Legacy Arena. The pursuit of a seventh begins with the youngest roster head coach Krystle Johnson has had in that stretch: 14 players, 10 of them underclassmen, and no obvious successor to the leaders who carried the last few teams.

“A lot of talent, but we’re just very young,” Johnson said at the Under the Lights Basketball Media Day on Oct. 19. “Last year, in the past few years, we’ve had a very distinct leader with this group. We have yet to identify who that person is yet.”

Johnson, a math teacher, called it a problem she is passionate about solving, and one that might not be solved until March. The offense that was built around 6-foot-3 center Khloe Ford a year ago is being rebuilt with multiple options, with sophomore guard Kristen Winston chief among them.

“The rest of the players [around Winston] have stepped their game up and they’ve added some different things to their bag over the off season,” Johnson said.

Winston and junior Tatum English make up the most experienced returning pair. Winston said the lesson from playing alongside the stars of the last few seasons is simple.

“I feel like it’s mainly just having faith and trust in your teammates,” Winston said. “You don’t have to do all of it by yourself.”

Senior shooting guard Hadley Williams, senior forward Aubree Elder and sophomore point guard Ava Leonard joined Winston at media day.

Sophomores Londyn Cook and Karrington Wooden return after seeing varsity action as freshmen, and sophomores Lajai Scott and Violet Lay were pulled up late last season. Freshman Katelyn Mason is a 3-point shooter who will push for minutes, and freshman Madison Whatley is a center. Sophomore Somma Udeh adds size and aggressiveness in the post. Eighth grader Catalina Williams is a guard who can get a bucket when needed. Jordyn Smith, a senior transfer from Thompson, rounds out the roster.

“I’ve always said the bench is the best motivator,” Johnson said. “I think in our practices and in our program, everybody knows that if you’re not playing up to our standard, that you can have a seat regardless of who you are.”

Hoover’s reputation has made scheduling harder every year, so Johnson keeps building the toughest slate she can find, mostly out of state. The Lady Bucs opened in Atlanta, play Guntersville at Priceville, face two Tennessee schools in the Turkey Jam at Mountain Brook and return to Georgia for Thanksgiving weekend. The first home game is slated for Dec. 1 against Mortimer Jordan.

December brings a trip to Texarkana, the Big Orange Classic at home Dec. 17-19, the Cherokee Invitational in North Carolina and a holiday tournament at Hazel Green. The new year opens Jan. 2 in Mississippi, and the regular season ends Jan. 30 at Holy Innocents’ in Georgia.

“It kind of puts them in the fire early and creates the diamonds at the end,” Johnson said.

The AHSAA’s latest reclassification puts Hoover in Class 6A, Area 5 with Thompson, Prattville and Tuscaloosa County, and area play begins Jan. 8 at Tuscaloosa County.