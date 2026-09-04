Bucs fall in high-scoring game, Jags blow past Oak Mountain

× 1 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover's running back Paxton Weatherly (0) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 2 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover's running back King Sims (33) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 3 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville's offensive lineman Hunter Jordan (67) celebrates a win over Hoover during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 4 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville's head coach Josh Floyd (HC) celebrates 100 career wins during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 5 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt students cheer during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 6 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville's head coach Josh Floyd (HC) leads a team prayer during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 7 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover's running back King Sims (33) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 8 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville's quarterback Jack Floyd (7) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 9 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville's linebacker Harrison Malone (16) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 10 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt Indoor track team receives state championship rings during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 11 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt’s band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 12 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt’s band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 13 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover’s band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 14 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover’s band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 15 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover’s band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 16 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Head Coach Jimmie Johnson and the State Champion indoor track team are recognized during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 17 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville's quarterback Jack Floyd (7) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 18 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville's wide receiver Riley O'Neill (18) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 19 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover band performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 20 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover's quarterback Kaleb Freeman (7) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 21 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover students cheer during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 22 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover's running back Paxton Weatherly (0) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 23 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville's linebacker Harrison Malone (16) takes a turn at running back and scores a touchdown during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 24 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville's linebacker Harrison Malone (16) tackles the quarterback for a loss during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 25 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover's quarterback Kaleb Freeman (7) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 26 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover defensive backs prepare during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 27 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Trussville Youth Cheer night during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 28 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville's head coach Josh Floyd (HC) and Hoover's head coach Chip English (HC) meet during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 29 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover's running back Paxton Weatherly (0) finds the end zone during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 30 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt students cheer during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 31 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover's offensive lineman Houston Fulton (74) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 32 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover students cheer during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 33 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover's wide receiver Ja Myreion Dickerson (6) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 34 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville running back Daniel Williams (2) sprints to the end-zone during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 35 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville's offensive lineman Searcy Ellis (75) and Hewitt-Trussville's tight end Jackson Martin (20) open a big hole for Hewitt-Trussville running back Daniel Williams (2) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 36 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville's defensive back Ethan Gee (45) prepare for kickoff during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 37 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover students lead the football team on to the field during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 38 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt team captains walk to midfield during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 39 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover team captains walk to mid-field for coin toss during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 40 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt Auxiliary performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 41 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt Auxiliary performs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 42 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Trussville Youth Cheer night during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 43 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Trussville Youth Cheer night during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 44 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville's wide receiver DJ Hall (12) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 45 of 45 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville's quarterback Jack Floyd (7) takes practice snaps during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles Prev Next

Hoover High School's football team matched Hewitt-Trussville touchdown for touchdown through the first half in a track meet of a game, but a costly third quarter sent the Buccaneers to a 40-24 loss on Friday night in the Class 6A, Region 3 opener for both teams.

Hewitt-Trussville struck first when Daniel Williams broke a 68-yard touchdown run just over a minute into the game. Hoover answered on the ensuing possession, with Kaleb Freeman finding Paxton Weatherly on a third-down swing pass that turned into a 32-yard touchdown to tie it at 7-7.

Jack Floyd kept a fourth-and-long drive alive with a scramble, and Harrison Malone capped it with a 2-yard touchdown run to put Hewitt-Trussville back on top, 14-7. Hoover answered on the first play of the second quarter, with Weatherly bursting 80 yards for a touchdown to tie it again at 14-14. Hewitt-Trussville needed just over two minutes to answer, aided by a big kickoff return, as Floyd powered in from two yards to make it 21-14.

A Hoover touchdown was called back on the ensuing possession, and Hewitt-Trussville capitalized, with Floyd scrambling 19 yards for a score to push the lead to 28-14. Freeman answered with a 15-yard touchdown run of his own to cut it to 28-21, but Hewitt-Trussville responded immediately, with a long completion to Riley O'Neill setting up Williams' 12-yard touchdown run to make it 35-21 at halftime.

Bryant Wisdom's interception set up a 29-yard field goal from Rivers Harbison early in the third quarter, extending the lead to 38-21. Freeman was then flagged for intentional grounding in his own end zone for a safety, making it 40-21. Kahlil Braswell added an interception for Hewitt-Trussville, and Hoover's Steele Witschy connected on a 29-yard field goal of his own to set the final margin at 40-24. Anquan Allen intercepted a pass for Hoover in the fourth quarter, but the Bucs couldn't find the end zone again.

Weatherly finished with 117 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown to go with his two rushing scores, totaling 149 yards from scrimmage. Freeman added 81 rushing yards and a touchdown to go with his passing touchdown, though he threw an interception. Hoover's defense couldn't slow down Hewitt-Trussville's ground game, which finished with 345 rushing yards, led by Floyd's 155 yards and two touchdowns and Williams' 118 yards and two scores.

Hoover fell to 2-1 with the loss and hosts Prattville next week.

× 1 of 55 Expand Spain Park running back CJ Davis (11) uses a stiff arm against Oak Mountain linebacker Kennan Wolf (6) during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 55 Expand Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes speaks to his team after a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain cheerleaders before a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 55 Expand Spain Park captains Conner Greb (3), Deonta Pickett (52), Jaylen Mosley (2), and Israel Anders (32) get ready for the coin toss before a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 5 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain runs onto the field before a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 6 of 55 Expand The Oak Mountain student section during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 7 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain wide receiver Okoye Walker (0) gets upfield after a catch during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 8 of 55 Expand A pride of Spain Park Jaguars tackle the Oak Mountain ball carrier during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 9 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain offensvie lineman Eli Ervin (78) drops back in pass protection during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 10 of 55 Expand Spain Park tight end Connor Greb (3) dives for the endzone during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 11 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain center Luke Kelly (69) snaps the ball during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 12 of 55 Expand Spain Park defensive lineman Marquis Evans (17) dives to try and break up a pass during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 13 of 55 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Barrett Price (7) looks to get upfield during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 14 of 55 Expand The Spain Park Marching Band performs during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 15 of 55 Expand The Spain Park Marching Band performs during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 16 of 55 Expand The Spirit of Cahaba Marching Band performs during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 17 of 55 Expand The Spirit of Cahaba Marching Band performs during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 18 of 55 Expand Spain Park offensive lineman 77 looks to clear the way for the ball carrier during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 19 of 55 Expand Spain Park players celebrate a touchdown during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 20 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain wide reciever Okoye Walker (0) halls in a touchdown during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 21 of 55 Expand Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes and Oak Mountain head coach Jason Kervin shake hands after a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 22 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain wide receiver Collin Graham (9) dives for a touchdown during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 23 of 55 Expand Spain Park running back Hudson Hibbard (8) scores a touchdown during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 24 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain defensive end Peyton Gamble (4) looks to get into the backfield during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 25 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain quarterback Charlie Vacarella (2) throws a pass while under pressure from Spain Park defensive lineman Ayden Henderson (88) during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 26 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain quarterback Charlie Vacarella (2) throws a pass during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 27 of 55 Expand The Spirit of Cahaba Marching Band performs during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 28 of 55 Expand The Spirit of Cahaba Marching Band performs during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 29 of 55 Expand The Spirit of Cahaba Marching Band performs during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 30 of 55 Expand The Spain Park Marching Band performs during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 31 of 55 Expand The Spain Park Marching Band performs during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 32 of 55 Expand The Spain Park Marching Band performs during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 33 of 55 Expand Spain Park quarterback Nash Davis (10) throws a pass during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 34 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain running back Kentrell Tolbert (1) runs for a touchdown during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 35 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain wide receiver Blaise Hayes (3) runs with the ball after a catch during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 36 of 55 Expand Oak Moutain running back Judson Sachs (7) runs with the ball during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 37 of 55 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Barrett Price (7) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 38 of 55 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Barrett Price (7) gets upfield after a catch during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 39 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain quarterback Charlie Vacarella (2) throws a pass during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 40 of 55 Expand Spain Park quarterback Nash Davis (10) throws a pass during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 41 of 55 Expand Spain Park quarterback Nash Davis (10) throws a pass during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 42 of 55 Expand Spain Park running back CJ Davis (11) finds the endzone for a touchdown during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 43 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain running back Kentrell Tolbert (1) looks for a running lane during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 44 of 55 Expand Spain Park running back CJ Davis (11) uses a stiff arm to get past Oak Mountain defensive back Paxton Haley (14) during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 45 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain kicker Joseph Junkin (31) kick off during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 46 of 55 Expand Spain Park runs onto the field before a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 47 of 55 Expand Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes before a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 48 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain huddles up before a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 49 of 55 Expand Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes talks to his team before a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 50 of 55 Expand Spain Park cheerleaders before a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 51 of 55 Expand Spain Park runs onto the field before a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 52 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain captains Kentrell Tolbert (1), Nolan Lawson (8), Judson Sachs (7), and Charlie Vacarella (2) speak to an official before the coin toss before a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 53 of 55 Expand Oak Mountain head coach Jason Kervin talks to the officials before a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 54 of 55 Expand Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes talks to the officials before a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 55 of 55 Expand Spain Park cheerleaders before a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. Prev Next

Spain Park jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never let up, defeating Oak Mountain 42-21 on Friday night to open Class 6A, Region 3 play.

Nash Davis connected with Landrick Hallman on a 40-yard completion to set up CJ Davis' 2-yard touchdown run on the opening drive. Oak Mountain answered by driving to the Spain Park 7-yard line, but a fumble there gave the ball right back, and Davis scored again on a 3-yard run to make it 14-0. After an Oak Mountain three-and-out, Spain Park capitalized on a punt return and a string of penalties to set up a fourth-and-6, which Nash Davis converted with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Connor Greb, making it 21-0 after one quarter.

Oak Mountain got on the board in the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run from Kentrell Tolbert, capping a long, plodding drive, but Spain Park answered on both sides of it, with Nash Davis throwing touchdown passes to Barrett Price and Brody Smith to take a 35-7 lead into halftime.

CJ Davis broke off a 50-yard run to set up Hudson Hibbard's 4-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 42-7. Oak Mountain answered late in the quarter when Charlie Vacarella converted a fourth-and-5 with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Okoye Walker, and Vacarella added a 7-yard touchdown pass to Tripp Smith in the fourth to make it 42-21. Tristan Hill intercepted a pass on Oak Mountain's next possession, and Spain Park ran out the clock behind a 71-yard carry from Malakhi Davison to close out the win.

"We got to come out, execute early and often, and that's the first time we played clean early this year," Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes said. "I felt like our kids came out and set the tone early."

Nash Davis completed 13 of 20 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns for Spain Park, and CJ Davis ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries. Price added eight catches for 103 yards.

Vakakes credited his defense for setting the tone against a talented Oak Mountain offense.

"I thought defense played outstanding early," Vakakes said. "That running back is a really good football player, and they've got a really big offensive line. It took us a minute, but it was a good win for our kids."

Tolbert finished with 183 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries for Oak Mountain, and Vacarella threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Walker caught four passes for 80 yards and a score.

Oak Mountain fell to 1-2 and hosts Vestavia Hills next week. Spain Park improved to 3-0 and hosts Thompson.