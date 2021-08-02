Hoover Football Preview: Climbing the mountain again

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Hoover Running Back Ahamari Williams (13) breaks through the line for a big gain during a game between Spain Park and Hoover on Oct. 8, at the Hoover Met. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover linebacker DJ Estes (54) tackles Thompson’s Conner Harrell (15) during a game between Hoover and Thompson in October 2020 at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster. Prev Next

From 2000 to 2017, the Hoover High School football team failed to reach the state championship just twice.

But things have changed over the last few years. Thompson has taken its seat among the elite and has knocked Hoover out in the state semifinals each of the last three years.

Those numbers have not escaped Hoover head coach Josh Niblett’s mind. Hoover expects to be playing for state titles.

“There’s a mission to accomplish, and we know what that is,” Niblett said. “We know the elephant in the room, and I understand that; the kids understand that; the coaches understand that; the community understands that.”

But the focus for the Bucs this fall is not Thompson, a team they have played eight times in the last four seasons. They are looking to focus on their own daily improvement and see where that takes them.

“We’re trying to get our edge back. We worked extremely hard on that,” Niblett said. “If we’re going to get back on top of the mountain, we’re going to have to be tough.”

That’s plan A. There is no plan B. Niblett has a shirt reading that same message.

“We’re going in with a plan A, and we’re going hard at it to make it work,” he said.

OFFENSE

Hoover will have a new quarterback this fall following the graduation of Josh Lundy. There are a couple of players vying for that spot, with Bennett Meredith and Evan Reeder looking to become the Bucs’ primary signal caller. Meredith transferred from Spain Park after throwing for over 3,000 yards last fall.

“We’ve got to play good at quarterback. We go as that guy goes,” Niblett said.

He will have a few experienced targets because RJ Hamilton and Cotton Peters are both back as well. Hamilton has established himself as one of the top playmakers in the area, if not the state, so his presence should be a boon for whichever quarterback takes the reins. K.J. Law should contribute heavily as well.

Ahamari Williams is the top returner at running back, and the Bucs will look for him to have a big year, while Jabari Gaines and Sky Niblett give the Bucs two tight ends they feel good about.

Up front, the Bucs have a blend of players. Jason Avelar has the most experience along the line. Houston Vessey moved over to the offensive line last year, and AJ Franklin started much of the second half of the season. Ethan Blake did not start last year but has impressed so far.

DEFENSE

The Hoover defense will have a different look this fall. The Bucs hired Chad Merrill as their new defensive coordinator. Chad McGehee took the head coaching job at James Clemens in the offseason.

Merrill spent the last six years as the Vestavia Hills defensive coordinator and checked all the boxes for Niblett.

“When you’re looking and talking to people, you’ve got to find the best fit. Chad and I battled against each other for a while,” Niblett said. “He’s always given us a little bit of trouble, and that’s what you look for.”

Niblett said Merrill has put his own spin on things and is really good at coaching techniques in the front seven of the defense.

Hoover has key returners spread through all three levels of the defense. In the secondary, Jay Avery returns as a safety, while Dale Miller is back at corner. Paul Thompson played primarily in the secondary last year but will move down to a nickelback position this fall.

DJ Estes is back at outside linebacker, while Markus Clark, Corey Warren and Terrell Jones all played along the defensive line last year.

Ashton Taylor, Kaleb Jackson, Josh Carter and Bradley Shaw are all guys looking to crack the defensive rotation as well.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Hoover has had no shortage of excellent kickers in recent years, from Barret Pickering to Will Reichard to Constantine Hontzas. Niblett doesn’t see that trend changing, with Peyton Argent set to take over that role.

Argent kicked off for the Bucs last year and is now expected to take over the punting and placekicking duties as well.

The Bucs also have one of the top long snappers in America in Carter Milliron. Hamilton and Peters are back to steady the return game as well.

SCHEDULE

Hoover has always complemented its brutal Class 7A, Region 3 schedule with competitive non-region matchups. This year is no different.

The Bucs will begin the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, against North Gwinnett (Ga.). The Bucs take on another Georgia team the following week, facing Alpharetta, who is coached by former Hoover offensive coordinator Jason Kervin.

Hoover will also play Prattville in the middle of the season and their normal region foes Vestavia Hills, Gadsden City, Oak Mountain, Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park, Tuscaloosa County and Thompson.