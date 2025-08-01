High School Football Preview: Bucs not shying away from lofty goals

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson. Justyn Hartley (14) × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson. Jonah Winston (4) × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson. Tyson Bacon (44) Prev Next

The expectations are high. And that’s perfectly fine with head coach Chip English.

Even though Hoover hasn’t won a state championship since 2017, English refuses to allow the idea that the ship has sunk for the Bucs. They have been in the state semifinals in 23 of the last 25 years, and went 10-3 last fall despite English stepping into the interim role in the summer.

“The reality of it is, we’re pretty high up there,” English said.

English acknowledged the desire to “win those last two games” and grab another state title. But he knows the way to get there is one step at a time.

“Winning the state championship, that’s definitely where we want to be and our ultimate goal,” he said. “But we’re worried about the process. We’re worried about coming every single day and being uncomfortable and thriving in those uncomfortable positions.”

Hoover will most certainly be uncomfortable from the outset this season, as the Bucs host national power IMG Academy out of Florida to open things on Aug. 22. The Bucs follow that up with a trip to crosstown rival Spain Park, which toppled them last fall. Hoover also travels to defending 6A champ Parker in the middle of the season.

Photos by Barry Stephenson. Jonah Winston (4)

In Region 3 play, Hoover has home games against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Hewitt-Trussville, Tuscaloosa County and Thompson. The Bucs will hit the road to face Prattville, Oak Mountain and Vestavia Hills.

OFFENSE

Hoover’s quarterback room will look a little different this fall. Last year, the Bucs had Mac Beason, with athlete Jonah Winston taking snaps at times. Kaleb Freeman, who has transferred in from Pleasant Grove, and senior Hudson Babb appear to be the favorites to get the starting nod.

English hired Darrell LeBeaux over the offseason to become the Bucs’ offensive coordinator. LeBeaux posted a 75-16 record in seven years as the Pleasant Grove head coach, including three straight years as the Class 5A state runner-up.

Whoever the quarterback is will have a strong running back room to help out. Senior J.R. Mosley is back. CJ Cowley, who transferred from Spain Park, is a rising prospect. Keilan Jefferson is a returning back for them as well.

The Bucs are hopeful to have Winston at wide receiver much of the year, as he is one of the best football players on the field no matter where he’s at. Jeremiah Tabb is a potential breakout star as well, as he came out strong in the second half of last season. Hunter Purdue, Damian Reese and Ian Suttle are other names to watch out wide.

Anderson Clark will be a factor in the passing game, playing tight end. Carson McCain is also in the mix at tight end, as the Bucs need someone to help in the passing and running game as a blocker.

Up front, English called Lincoln Anderson the “anchor of the line.” Brayden Prince, Tyler Collins, Houston Fulton, Joseph Cornelius and Fultondale transfer Lamar King are all in the mix as well, as the Bucs look to replenish a group that graduated six seniors.

DEFENSE

The Hoover defense has the makings of being one of the best in the state, given some of the elite talent present.

Photos by Barry Stephenson. Tyson Bacon (44)

The defensive line is shaping up to be extremely deep. Tyson Bacon, who recently committed to the University of Miami, and Justyn Hartley, an edge rusher, will give opposing offenses nightmares. Jovon Pulliam is a junior who can rush the passer off the edge, while Jamarion White, Joe Johnson and Jordan Williams are other names to watch.

Trey Sanders leads the way at linebacker, having gained plenty of experience and needing to step up as a leader in the middle of the defense. The Bucs will need some new players to step up at linebacker, with Nathan Johnson, Jarrett Goldsby and Rocky McKinnon among those fighting for playing time.

DJ Waluyn is a junior, but has already established himself as a leader in the secondary. Quan Allen is likely to take a starting spot somewhere in the secondary, with speedster Jordan Williams standing out as well. English pointed to Jackson Lassiter as a potential breakout player based on his gains in the offseason. Caden Smith and Brady Crutchfield are other options, and Winston could see some time there as well.

SPECIAL TEAMS

James Bryant got plenty of experience last year and gives the Bucs a reliable option at kicker this fall. Grant Morrison is likely to take over the punting duties to support Bryant, and Lincoln Anderson is a standout long snapper in addition to his exploits on the offensive line.