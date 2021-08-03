Hoover Bucs Black 8U travel baseball wins Grand Slam World Series

The Hoover Bucs Black 8U travel baseball team won the Grand Slam World Series in Panama City, Florida, this summer.

The team captured the World Series with a 10-3 win over the West Monroe, Louisiana, Bulldogs in extra innings, head coach Ky Gregory said. The Hoover Bucs Black 8U team played in a total of 13 tournaments this past season, won 11 of them and made the semifinals in the other two tournaments, Gregory said.

The team’s final record was 56-7-3 this season, he said.