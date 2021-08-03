Hoover Bucs Black 8U travel baseball wins Grand Slam World Series

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ky Gregory 210619_Hoover_Bucs_Black_8U The Hoover Bucs Black 8U travel baseball team won the Grand Slam World Series in Panama City, Florida, on June 19, 2021. Team members, from left, were Nathan James, Bryson Piennette, Evan Nix, Logan Bennett, Brix Bryant, Cooper Counts, Bryson Stoker, Hudson Payne, Knox Gregory, Xander Coleman and Carter Brown. Coaches, from left, were Ben Counts, Kenny Amerson, head coach Ky Gregory, Craig Bryant and Paul Piennette.

The Hoover Bucs Black 8U travel baseball team won the Grand Slam World Series in Panama City, Florida, this summer.

The team captured the World Series with a 10-3 win over the West Monroe, Louisiana, Bulldogs in extra innings, head coach Ky Gregory said. The Hoover Bucs Black 8U team played in a total of 13 tournaments this past season, won 11 of them and made the semifinals in the other two tournaments, Gregory said.

The team’s final record was 56-7-3 this season, he said.