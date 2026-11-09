Bucs reload with length, captains who waited their turn

× Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover sophomore guard Mike Gates, one of the Buccaneers’ three captains, played significant minutes down the stretch last season during the team’s run to the Class 7A state championship game. Photo by David Leong.

A year ago, plenty of people figured the Hoover High School boys basketball team had finally run out of steam.

The Buccaneers had won three straight Class 7A championships and graduated the core of the 35-0 team that finished the run. Instead of fading, Hoover went 25-11, won two games at the Northeast Regional, beat Fairhope in the state semifinals and played Tuscaloosa County for a fourth consecutive title before falling 65-54.

“I think a lot of people thought last year that we’d fallen off the map because of what we graduated,” head coach Scott Ware said at the Under the Lights Basketball Media Day on Oct. 19. “That group came together and got us back, with them knocking on the door and had a good opportunity to win another state championship. And we feel like this group can do the same thing.”

Ware’s concern this time is cohesion, with good young players and good older players who have not spent much time on the floor together. The three captains the team selected reflect that mix. Sophomore guard Mike Gates played significant minutes down the stretch last season and was part of the run to Birmingham. Senior guard Ericson Washington missed last season with an injury and brings experience and athleticism. Senior guard Joe White spent last year as the go-to player on the JV team so he would be ready for this moment.

“We know everybody’s going to be coming at us hard,” Washington said. “There’s a name on our chest, so you’ve just got to bring it every night.”

The roster is built on length. KJ Steele, a 6-foot-9 senior, played well behind Jackson Sheffield, now at Vanderbilt, and kept Hoover from missing a beat when Sheffield was out for several games. Xavier Smith, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, can play inside and on the perimeter, and junior Kaiden Newberry, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Georgia, backs them up. Sophomore transfer Tory Smith and senior Owen Ware are shooters, and junior Jeremiah Lee has length and can score at the rim or from outside. Senior Myre Dickerson, a Swiss Army knife with toughness, will join the team when the football season ends. Sophomore Braxton Harrell and junior Cooper Allums are versatile enough to move between JV and varsity.

“I think if you’re really trying to focus in and take away one guy, we’ve got other guys that are going to hurt you,” Scott Ware said.

Gates said his offseason focus was body language and attitude, which the program sums up with the goldfish on the locker room board: shortest memory on earth and the happiest animal.

The AHSAA’s latest reclassification puts Hoover in Class 6A, Area 5 with Thompson, Prattville and Tuscaloosa County, which means the last four state champions share an area.

The Bucs opened the season at the McGill Tip-Off in Mobile and play Gadsden City, McAdory and Vestavia Hills before the Jag Classic at Spain Park over Thanksgiving. December brings trips to Oxford and Spain Park; home games with Pelham, Hazel Green and Gardendale; the Big Orange Classic at home Dec. 21-23 and the Pepsi Classic in Athens after Christmas. Area play opens Jan. 8 at Tuscaloosa County.

“We never say our goal is to win the state championship,” Ware said. “Our goal is to be the best version of us every single day.”