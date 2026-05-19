Hoover athletes earn Bryant-Jordan scholar-athlete honor

× Expand Photos by Alex Millender and David Leong. Spain Park High School senior Bradley Williams, left, and Hoover High School senior Julie Cooke Spain Park High School senior Bradley Williams, left, and Hoover High School senior Julie Cooke each received the Ken and Betty Joy Blankenship Student-Athlete Achievement Award through the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Program, which honors seniors who have overcome hardship or achieved success relative to their ability. Cooke, a two-time offensive MVP for the Hoover girls soccer team, will play at Spring Hill College in the fall; Williams, a three-time state wrestling champion who maintained a 4.0 GPA after a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis his junior year, has committed to wrestle at the University of Maryland.

Two Hoover athletes — Julie Cooke of Hoover High School and Bradley Williams of Spain Park High School — recently received the Ken and Betty Joy Blankenship Student-Athlete Achievement Award from the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Program, which recognizes high school seniors who have achieved success relative to their ability or have overcome significant hardship.

Cooke, a midfielder for the Hoover girls soccer team, is one of only three Class 7A athletes to earn the award. She earned offensive MVP honors for the Buccaneers in 2023 and 2024.

“Julie is such a special person,” said Hoover girls soccer head coach Rebecca Mercer. “She gives 100% in everything she does. You only have to spend a few minutes with her to see it. Julie has such high standards for herself, and she doesn’t let anything keep her from reaching her goals. She’s not going to throw a pity party. Julie’s going to find a way to work through it and succeed, and it’s one of the reasons I love her.”

Set to attend Spring Hill College in fall 2026, Cooke will join former Hoover teammate Sage Thomas on the Division II Badgers roster.

Williams, a wrestler for Spain Park, received the award for Class 6A, Region 4 after navigating a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis during his junior year while continuing to compete at an elite level.

“Earning this means a lot to me because it makes me feel recognized for the work I put in,” Williams said. “It really helps me visualize the achievements and things I’ve done and makes me feel proud of myself for succeeding despite my diagnosis.”

Despite the demands of managing his condition, Williams has remained one of the most dominant wrestlers in Alabama. He compiled a perfect in-state record over the past three seasons, winning 161 matches and capturing three consecutive state championships. A six-time state finalist, he has not lost a state match since his freshman year.

On the national stage, Williams earned All-American honors four times, including a fourth-place finish at Senior Nationals this year. He was also named the 2025 National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) Aegis Award recipient, an honor recognizing excellence in wrestling, academics and character.

In the classroom, Williams carries a 4.0 grade-point average and is a member of the National Honor Society.

“Bradley is an all-around great young man,” said Spain Park wrestling head coach Ryan Thompson. “He excels in the classroom and on the mat. Bradley has a tremendous work ethic and outlook and is extremely humble and generous with his time and knowledge.”

Williams has committed to wrestle at the University of Maryland, where he will compete in the Big Ten Conference, widely regarded as the top collegiate conference for wrestling.

All regional recipients attended the 41st annual Bryant-Jordan Awards Banquet at Birmingham’s Sheraton Hotel on April 13. Each of the 104 regional winners received a $3,000 scholarship. The 14 Class winners received an additional $3,500, and each overall state winner received $4,000.