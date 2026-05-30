Hoover-area baseball players help Apex Elite capture league, tournament titles

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Several Hoover-area middle school students recently helped lead Apex Elite Hoover to a championship season in the Over the Mountain Baseball League and followed it with another tournament title on the travel baseball circuit.

Apex Elite Hoover captured the Over the Mountain Baseball League championship on April 21 with a victory over a team from the Homewood area. The league featured teams from Hoover, Mountain Brook, Chelsea, Spain Park, Homewood, Trussville, Oak Mountain and Alabaster.

The team finished the season with a 16-2 record and claimed the league title after competing from mid-February through April.

The championship roster included several students from Hoover City Schools.

Bumpus Middle School players included:

Rollie Carter

Karsten Denson

Liam Greer

Colton Gregory

DJ LeBeaux

Evan Nix

Bryson Piennette

Kenneth Walker

Berry Middle School was represented by Leo Jackson.

Many of the players have continued their spring and summer schedules with the Apex Elite Scout Team, competing in Perfect Game tournaments, including events held at the Hoover Met.

Most recently, the team won the Perfect Game Deep South Ultimate Championship, a tournament that featured 20 teams from Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Georgia.

Evan Nix, a Bumpus Middle School student, earned Most Valuable Player honors for the tournament.

Nix and teammate Karsten Denson finished as the tournament’s top two hitters, ranking first and second among more than 200 participating players. Leo Jackson also turned in a strong performance, finishing seventh overall in hitting statistics.

The titles capped a successful spring for the Hoover-area players who have continued their seasons competing in Perfect Game events, including tournaments hosted at the Hoover Met.