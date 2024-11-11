Hoover 11-year-old wins MVP at national Perfect Game tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Keven Denson Karsten Denson was named the most valuable player among about 360 players in the 2024 11U National All-State Games Select Championship in Rosenberg, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

Karsten Denson, an 11-year-old boy from Hoover, was named the most valuable player at a national Perfect Game baseball tournament near Houston this weekend from among about 360 players in his age division.

Denson, a sixth grader at Bumpus Middle School, was playing with the 11U All-State team for Alabama in the 2024 11U National All-State Games Select Championship in Rosenberg, Texas. The Alabama team won second place among 24 teams in the three-day tournament, going 6-1 in the tournament before losing Sunday to the Texas All-State team 7-3 in the championship game.

Denson, who played shortstop, had 13 hits, 13 runs, two doubles, one triple, nine RBIs and 13 stolen bases in their seven games.

He played most of this season with the Apex Elite Diamondbacks, a travel team coached by his father, Kevin Denson.

Two other players from Hoover were on the 11U Alabama All-State team: Korey Austin (catcher and second base) and Sam Phillips (pitcher).