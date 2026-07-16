Hoover’s Jian Jackson named to NWBA All-Rookie Team

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hailey Mannix. Hoover’s Jian Jackson, a member of the University of Alabama women’s wheelchair basketball team, earned NWBA All-Rookie Team recognition after helping Alabama capture its sixth consecutive national championship.

National Wheelchair Basketball Association All-Rookie Team honors added another milestone to the career of Hoover’s Jian Jackson.

Jackson, who is a member of the University of Alabama women’s wheelchair basketball team, earned All-Rookie Team recognition after helping Alabama capture its sixth consecutive national championship. The Crimson Tide defeated UT Arlington 55-37 on April 4 in Tucson, Arizona to cap a 22-3 season and the school’s 12th title overall.

“Basketball is a game that has shaped my life,” Jackson said. “It has so many components that have affected me personally. It has pushed me to step out of my comfort zone and has helped me develop as a person. It gives me a goal to work toward and is an amazing game, and I love to play it.”

Her journey to collegiate success began long before arriving in Tuscaloosa.

Jackson was born in China and became paralyzed in the lower half of her body after doctors believed she contracted polio as a baby while living in an orphanage. She was adopted by Staci and Daniel Jackson and brought to the United States at 8 years old.

After settling in Alabama, Jackson’s adoptive parents introduced her to CrossFit at a young age, helping spark her passion for athletics and competition.

Before joining Alabama, Jackson competed for the Lakeshore Sharks, one of the nation’s premier wheelchair basketball programs. During her time with the Sharks, the team won three consecutive national championships from 2023-25.

Jackson also excelled internationally in handball, earning a silver medal with Team USA at the 2024 Wheelchair Handball World Championships.

Last spring, Jackson was named to the 2025 U.S. Women’s Wheelchair Basketball National Team, placing her among the top athletes in the country before her first collegiate season.

Alabama women’s wheelchair basketball head coach Ryan Hynes said Jackson made an immediate impact on the program because of both her athletic ability and competitive mindset.

“Jian has provided the team with an instant punch,” Hynes said. “She is going to show up every day to practice and work hard and make everyone match her intensity. Jian’s speed jumps out at anyone who watches.”

Hynes added that Jackson’s impact extends off the court as well.

“It has been so fun getting to know Jian,” Hynes added. “She is secretly a comedian, as well as a kind and caring person. She is a great teammate and an absolute joy to coach.”

Jackson contributed throughout her freshman campaign and delivered a season-high six points while adding two rebounds on Feb. 13 against Illinois.

“The most enjoyable part is celebrating as a team and creating bonds with each other,” Jackson said. “I look forward to training hard all summer and being confident and ready for next season.”