Hoover’s Fannin finishes fourth in age group at XTERRA World Championship

× Expand Photo courtesy of XTERRA

Hoover’s Casey Fannin finished fourth in the men’s 65-69 age group at the XTERRA Full Distance World Championship on Oct. 10 in Ruidoso, New Mexico, covering the course in 3 hours, 25 minutes and 37 seconds.

The race marked the 30th edition of XTERRA Worlds, which began in Maui in 1996 and moved to Molveno, Italy, before landing in Ruidoso this year. Athletes from 41 countries competed on a course that opened with a 1.5-kilometer swim in Grindstone Lake, climbed into a 27-kilometer mountain bike lap over Grindstone Mesa and finished with a 10-kilometer run through village streets and forest trails.

Fannin said at the finish line that the result was not what he came for.

“I was happy. I was rejoicing that I was here,” he said. “It was just beautiful. I just rejoiced being here. Instead of competing, I was participating. And that was awesome.”

Fannin was asked what XTERRA has meant to him over 25 years in the sport.

“Community. Always has been,” he said. “For the last 25 years, it’s built a community. Not only in my life, but the people around me. I can come and see friends and love them. I love every moment of this. It’s beautiful.”

He also offered an opinion on the championship’s move to the United States.

“It’s pretty nice. It’s a lot better than going to Italy. That’s my opinion,” he said.

Fannin, who answered a question about home with “Hoover, Alabama, baby!” closed by pointing other racers toward his own trails.

“Oak Mountain, man. It’s the best trail in the world,” he said. “No altitude. Hope to see you there. Always there.”

France’s Alizée Patiès and Sullivan Middaugh of the United States won the elite women’s and men’s world titles.