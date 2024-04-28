Hometown star making most of NBA chance

× Expand Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE courtesy of Getty Images. Memphis Grizzlies’ Trey Jemison (55) against the Detroit Pistons on April 5 at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Trey Jemison was certainly not expecting the call.

Following a game in January with the NBA G-League’s Birmingham Squadron, Jemison was dissatisfied with his performance. Frustrated at how he played that night, he ignored phone calls from his agent, who had a pretty important message.

“Pack your bags and go to Washington,” Jemison heard his agent tell him, once he answered the phone.

The Washington Wizards had signed Jemison to a 10-day NBA contract Jan. 20, and the Birmingham native made his NBA debut Jan. 24.

“I was in Homewood, driving to Target,” Jemison said. “I pulled over and cried, because I was so shocked. I’m thinking, ‘Now I’ve got a shot at this NBA thing.’”

Jemison, who attended Homewood and Hoover high schools and played college basketball at UAB, saw the floor twice in his time with Washington. Once that contract expired, the Memphis Grizzlies signed Jemison to a second 10-day contract.

In Memphis, Jemison has made a positive impression over the final stretch of the NBA season, which concluded in mid-April. He scored double-digit points for the first time Feb. 6, scoring 12 points against the New York Knicks.

The Grizzlies signed Jemison to a permanent two-way deal for the remainder of the season, and he made good on their faith in him. He posted a career-high 24 points in a win over the Wizards on March 12, followed by securing his first career double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds against the Detroit Pistons on April 5.

The last few months have been a whirlwind for Jemison, who has had several “wow” moments in his brief time in the NBA. He’s had the task of guarding Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo twice. His first career start came against the Boston Celtics, and walking out on the court and seeing Celtics stars Kristaps Porziņģis, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford right next to him was surreal as well.

“This isn’t the video game, it’s real life,” Jemison said.

While in the NBA, Jemison has realized that the training and skill development he has put in over the years has allowed him to reach this stage of his career. But, he also sees areas of needed improvement, like holding a more consistent sleep schedule and playing with more confidence. It’s all part of the learning process.

Jemison had the fortune of playing in his hometown while he was in the G-League, the minor league organization of the NBA. The fact that his parents, sister, godparents and other family and friends could see him play so often was a blessing he did not take for granted.

Jemison also credited the coaching staff and his teammates with the Squadron for helping him be able to reach the next level. He played well in Birmingham, averaging 10.9 points and 12 rebounds per game this season before his call-up.

After a much-needed vacation, it will be back to work for Jemison, as he attempts to stick in the NBA. He doesn’t want this year’s finishing stretch to be the highlight of his professional career.

“It’s one thing to get to the NBA, it’s another thing to get back [next year],” he said.