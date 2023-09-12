High school volleyball: A few weeks in

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

We’re a few weeks into the high school volleyball season now, and we’re beginning to see teams form identities. Some squads are on the rise, getting better each week. Some teams are battling through various hurdles, whether it be youth, injuries or both.

The good (and bad) news is there’s still plenty of time. There’s plenty of time to improve, but there’s also time to plateau.

Here’s a look at last week’s action.

Mountain Brook played a single match last week, beating Pell City. In that lone match, Mae Mae Beatty led the way with 9 kills and 11 digs. Annie Lacey and Mae Mae Lacey each finished with 7 kills. The Spartans are now 11-3 on the year.

Hoover put together a pretty solid week. During the week, the Bucs knocked off Auburn in five sets. Olivia Guenster posted a season-high 35 digs to go along with 6 aces. Kendyl Mitchell and Madi Lopez each registered double-doubles, with Mitchell going for 26 digs and 20 kills, while Lopez had 21 assists and 11 digs. As a team, the Bucs went for 113 digs.

At the Tournament of Champions in Guntersville over the weekend, Hoover went 3-2. The Bucs won their pool, beating Franklin (Tenn.), Landmark Christian (Ga.) and Guntersville. Their only loss was to Cullman. In bracket play, Hoover knocked off Franklin before falling to Enterprise in the semifinals.

Mitchell had 43 kills over the weekend to lead the Bucs, also contributing 32 digs. The middle blockers were productive as well, with Sydnie Broom going for 11 blocks and Kenzie Richards adding 8 blocks. Both of them hit for over a .300 percentage as well.

Guenster had 82 digs with a strong 2.5 serve receive average. Sydney Durban passed at a 2.5 as well. Both setters were solid as well, with Addison Bentley going for 40 assists and 25 digs, and Lopez having 51 assists and 17 digs. Each had 4 kills.

The Bucs are now 11-6 on the year.

Vestavia Hills struggled last week, putting together a 2-4 mark. In regular season action, the Rebels beat Auburn and fell to Briarwood, both matches going to five sets. At the Tournament of Champions in Guntersville, Vestavia played four three-set matches. The Rebels lost to Arab, Oakland (Tenn.) and Spain Park, only winning against Fort Payne.

Millie Burgess led the way offensively with 55 kills and 9 aces over the week. Jill Davis also contributed with 14 kills on 25 swings, hitting for a .440 percentage. Audrey Vielguth led the defense with 87 digs and also contributed 31 assists.

The Rebels are 8-9 overall now.

Chelsea had a busy week. During regular season play, the Hornets knocked off Pelham, but lost to Oak Mountain in an area matchup. The Hornets played in the Rocky Top Classic in Tennessee over the weekend, playing all out-of-state teams. Chelsea won all three matches in pool play before losing two tight matches in bracket play.

Junior outside hitter Lauren Buchanan recently committed to Texas Tech and had a strong week, finishing with 84 kills, 40 digs, 12 aces and 8 blocks. Cara Belcher had 85 assists, 30 digs, 13 aces, 27 kills and 7 blocks for the week. MK Dojonovic went for 82 assists and 35 digs.

Alexis Rudolph had 38 kills, 18 digs, 13 aces and 3 blocks, while Reagan Sartin finished with 52 digs, 12 assists, 7 aces and 5 kills. The Hornets are now 9-6.

Oak Mountain had a brilliant week, winning seven of its eight matches. In regular season play, the Eagles beat Homewood and then beat Chelsea in an area match. Over the weekend, the Eagles played in the Thompson tournament and picked up five wins.

In the tournament, the Eagles knocked off D.A.R., Gardendale, Shades Valley, Westminster and Gulf Shores. Their only loss was to Jefferson (Ga.).

For the week, Lauren Schuessler had 11 aces, 60 kills, a .376 hitting percentage, 6 blocks, 59 assists and 62 digs. Mabrey Whitehead finished with 18 aces, 57 kills, a .252 hitting percentage, 4 blocks, 3 assists and 41 digs. Aubrie Lay went for 24 kills, a .268 hitting percentage and 12 blocks. Oak Mountain is now 12-5 on the season.

John Carroll played in the Mayor’s Cup Tournament in Montgomery last weekend, going 2-3 overall. The Cavs earned wins over Prattville and Houston Academy in 2-0 scores. Their losses were to Montgomery Academy, Trinity and Brewbaker Tech.

For the week, Meredith Davis posted 49 digs, Mady Kirkpatrick had 44 kills and 9 aces, and Marion Haskell registered 41 kills and 8 blocks. The Cavs sit at 5-5 on the year.

Spain Park had a tough week, going 2-5. The Jags fell to Thompson and beat Hewitt-Trussville in regular season action, before playing in the Tournament of Champions over the weekend. The Jags beat Vestavia at the tournament, but suffered losses to Collierville (Tenn.), James Clemens, DeSoto Central (Miss.) and Sylacauga.

Some Spain Park stat leaders for the week:

Megan Ingersoll: 93 kills, 39 digs, 8 blocks, 8 aces

Reagan Gilbert: 57 kills, 34 digs, 16 aces

Bea Wiggins: 78 assists, 15 digs, 4 aces

Camdyn Kyes: 55 assists, 22 digs 5 aces

Cailyn Kyes: 47 assists, 8 digs

Alexa Benda: 40 kills, 11 blocks

Grace Devlin: 51 digs, 7 aces

Ja'Niyah Mosley: 24 kills, 7 blocks

Briarwood is now 10-8 on the season after a busy week. The Lions split a tri-match on Tuesday, beating Hewitt-Trussville and falling to Northridge. On Thursday, Briarwood captured a five-set victory over Vestavia Hills. Over the weekend, the Lions played in the Mayor’s Cup Tournamet in Montgomery. They knocked off LAMP, Wetumpka and Prattville Christian, losing to Catholic-Montgomery and Bayside Academy.

