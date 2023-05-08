High school sports recap: Jags softball advances to regionals

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Maggie Daniel (14) runs down the third base line after hitting a 3-run homer in the ninth inning against Hewitt-Trussville to end the game during the area tournament at Goldie Paine Field on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Spain Park baseball team fell to Vestavia Hills last Friday in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Vestavia Hills pulled out a 5-2 win in the first game and ran away with a 13-2 victory in the second game.

In the first game, Vestavia Hills jumped out to a 1-0 lead after an inning of play on a John Paul Head solo home run. The Jags got that run back in the fourth inning, as Matthew Widra went deep to make it 1-1. The Rebels jumped back ahead in the fifth inning, as Jackson Harris hit a double to score a run and make it 2-1.

Spain Park rallied to manufacture a run in the sixth, but Vestavia broke the game open with 3 runs in the bottom of the sixth. A hit and two walks led to Hudson Walburn’s bases-clearing double, giving the Rebels a 5-2 lead. Aiden Black got the start on the mound for Vestavia, going 5 innings and allowing a run on 6 hits. Ryan Vermillion picked up the win, going the final 2 innings, allowing a run on a lone hit. Lucas Thornton got the call for the Jags and went 4 1/3 innings. He surrendered a pair of runs on 6 hits.

Vestavia Hills scored 4 runs in the top of the first inning of the second game and never looked back. Harris drove in 3 runs for the Rebels, with CJ Johnston driving in a pair and scoring 3 runs. Will Cox was 2-for-3 with 2 runs batted in as well. Jable Ramey went the distance for Vestavia, firing 6 innings and allowing 2 runs on 4 hits, with 6 strikeouts. For Spain Park, Cole Edwards hit a solo homer and Evan Smallwood drove in the team’s other run.

Spain Park ends the season with a 28-9 record. Vestavia Hills will travel to Thompson this week for the 7A semifinals. The Rebels will play a doubleheader Wednesday, beginning at 5 p.m., with a third game if necessary slated for Thursday at 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park softball teams played in their area tournaments last week.

Hoover hosted the Area 5 tournament, but lost both games Tuesday and was eliminated from the playoffs. The Bucs fell to Tuscaloosa County 2-1 in the opening round, as County’s Alyssa Faircloth struck out 19 batters in a sterling performance. Olivia Christian also pitched well for the Bucs, with both runs she allowed over 7 innings counted as unearned.

Hoover fell to Vestavia Hills 4-1 in the nightcap in an elimination game. Emily Sims pitched for the Bucs, allowing 4 unearned runs in a complete game.

Spain Park played in the Area 6 tournament at Hewitt-Trussville. The Jags began the tournament with a dominant 11-1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday. Charlee Bennett homered for the Jags and drove in 4 runs to lead the charge. Blakley Watts and Katie Flannery each tallied multi-hit games, hitting a double and driving in a run. Ella Ussery knocked home a pair of runs as well. Ella Reed was strong at the plate and in the circle. She hit a double and had 2 RBIs, while allowing an unearned run in 4 innings, with 8 strikeouts.

Spain Park won a thriller over Hewitt-Trussville on Wednesday, as the Jags won 7-5 in nine innings. Maggie Daniel hit a pair of homers in the game, the second of which was a 3-run, walk-off homer to lift the Jags to victory. The win sealed their spot in the regional tournament.

Ussery hit the game-tying 2-run double in the seventh inning, in addition to throwing 4 innings in which she allowed only an unearned run and struck out 6. Flannery scored 3 runs and Reed allowed 4 runs in 5 innings in the circle. For Hewitt, Chaney Peters hit a home run and knocked in a pair of runs. Gracie Reeves was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Zaylen Tucker went 3-for-5 and stole a couple bases. Phillips threw 5 2/3 innings in relief and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits, with 9 strikeouts.

Spain Park fell to Hewitt-Trussville twice Thursday, as the Jags finished runner-up in the tournament. Hewitt won the first game 5-2, as Lexie Kelly and Peters hit home runs. Olivia Faggard was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI as well. Tucker and Reed threw complete games for their teams. Tucker struck out 8, while Reed allowed 5 runs on 6 hits.

The Huskies ran away with the second game, winning 11-5. Faggard went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a home run and 4 RBIs to lead the charge. Hannah Dorsett racked up 3 hits, including a triple. Peters was 2-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs, AhKeela Honeycutt knocked in a pair and Tucker drove in a run as well. Phillips threw the complete game, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits, with 8 strikeouts. For the Jags, Daniel homered, while she and Ussery each knocked home a pair of runs.

Spain Park will play in the Class 7A East Regional this Thursday in Albertville.

SOCCER

The Hoover boys soccer team began the Class 7A playoffs last Monday with a 2-0 win over Chelsea. The game was scoreless at the half, but a pair of goals from Leny Mbogo in the second half pushed the Bucs to victory.

Hoover’s girls fell to Oak Mountain 2-1 in the first round of the 7A playoffs Monday.

Spain Park’s girls pulled out a 3-1 win over Vestavia Hills on Tuesday in the first round of the 7A playoffs.

On Friday, Spain Park’s girls fell to Oak Mountain 1-0 and Hoover’s boys fell to Oak Mountain 3-0.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover boys and girls outdoor track and field teams swept the Class 7A state championships last weekend. Check back with Hoover Sun later this week for a recap of the state meet.

GOLF

The Spain Park boys golf team finished second at the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament last Monday at Vestavia Hills Country Club. Vestavia Hills won the tournament with a score of 291, with Spain Park shooting a team score 317.

Chase Kyes tied for low medalist honors by shooting a 70. Luke Ballintine shot a 79 and Ian Norman fired an 83.

The Jags will play in the sub-state tournament next week.

Spain Park’s girls also finished second in the Section 3 tournament Monday. Spain Park finished with a team score of 264, with Hewitt-Trussville firing a 261 to win.

Carmen Britt was the low medalist, shooting an 82 on the day. Emma Fortier was second with an 86. Courtney Johnson shot a 96. Hoover’s Emily Toth shot a 94 to qualify for sub-state as an individual.

