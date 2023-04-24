High school sports recap: Bucs softball wins Hoover Classic

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley The Hoover High School softball team won the Hoover Classic on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Hoover Met Complex.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Chelsea baseball team began a critical Class 7A, Area 6 series last Tuesday with an 8-3 win over Spain Park. Bryson Mormon and Jackson Morgan hit home runs to jumpstart the Hornets offense, while Paxton Stallings was the lone Chelsea hitter to tally multiple runs batted in. Stallings hit a pair of doubles and drove home 2 runs. Walker Thomas, Gannon Pharr and Aiden Craven all knocked in a run each. Chris McNeill was a catalyst as well, going 2-for-3 with a double. Logan Moller got the start and went 4 2/3 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits, with 5 strikeouts. Brandon Ridderhoff finished things off by firing the final 2 1/3 inning in hitless fashion, only allowing an unearned run. For Spain Park, Jacob Tobias and Chapman Blevins each tallied an RBI, with Tobias, JR Thompson and Cole Edwards all registering doubles in the contest.

Hoover fell to Thompson 11-0 on Tuesday, as Thompson clinched the area title with a win. Hoover fell to the Warriors 10-2 on Thursday, ending the Bucs season. RJ Hamilton homered, Brewer Smith knocked in the other run, and Mason Blasche hit a double for the Bucs.

Spain Park notched a 10-4 win over Chelsea on Thursday to wrap up the area title. Matthew Widra tallied 3 hits, including a pair of doubles, drove in a run and stole a couple bases to spark the Jags. Thompson went 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs, while throwing 2 relief innings and surrendering only an unearned run. Edwards, Tobias, Clay Spencer, Ryan Cole and Aiden Berke all notched RBIs as well. CJ Gross got the start, going 5 innings and allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits. For Chelsea, Cade Mims, Paxton Stallings and Craven all notched an RBI, while Cody Fortenberry registered a multi-hit game.

Spain Park begins its run in the Class 7A playoffs this week. The Jags will host James Clemens, with a doubleheader set for 5 p.m. Friday. If necessary, a third game would take place at 1 p.m. Saturday.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team earned a 12-2 area win over Oak Mountain last Monday. For the Jags, Ella Reed had a big game at the plate and in the circle. She tallied 4 hits, including a double and a run batted in. She also threw 6 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 6 hits, finishing with 10 strikeouts. Kenley Holmes and Blakley Watts each knocked in a pair of runs as well.

Hoover earned a big area win Tuesday, knocking off Thompson 10-6. Lindsey Westhoven hit a key home run, driving in 3 runs in the contest. Ki Davis went 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs, while Kate Dinkel was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs of her own. Emily Sims was strong, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing 3 runs. For Thompson, Olivia Tindell hit a solo home run, while Chalea Clemmons, Dailynn Motes and Kadyn Bush registered multi-hit games and an RBI each.

Hoover blew past Moody 10-0 on Wednesday, as the Bucs celebrated senior night. Westhoven hit a homer for the second straight day, driving in a couple runs. Hannah Christian had a big game, going 3-for-4 with a homer and 5 RBIs. Bella Foran notched a couple hits, drove in a run, scored 3 runs and stole a pair of bases. Olivia Christian threw 3 hitless innings as well.

Spain Park knocked off Cullman 4-2 on Thursday. Maggie Daniel hit a homer for the Jags and knocked in a pair of runs, while Katie Flannery finished with a couple of hits and an RBI as well. Ella Ussery threw 6 strong innings, allowing only 2 hits and no runs with 9 strikeouts.

Hoover and Spain Park played in the Hoover Classic over the weekend, with the Bucs taking home the trophy Saturday.

On Friday, the Bucs began play with a 9-0 win over Elmore County. Hannah Christian had a strong performance, racking up 4 hits. Carolyne Hecklinski and Dinkel each tallied 3 hits and a pair of RBIs. Davis was 2-for-4 with an RBI as well. Kaitlyn Raines fired 5 scoreless innings, allowing a single hit and striking out 10 batters. Olivia Christian finished the game with 2 scoreless frames.

Hoover then blew past West Morgan 12-0. Foran hit a grand slam to spark the Bucs offense, as Dinkel, Hecklinski and Mikaylah Chimara each tallied 2 RBIs. Mac Stribling finished with 2 hits and an RBI, and Sims threw 3 scoreless innings.

Hoover capped the day with an 8-4 win over Saraland. Olivia Christian hit a homer and knocked in a pair of runs. Hecklinski hit an inside-the-park home run and had 4 RBIs in the contest. Hannah Christian and Sims each went 2-for-3 with an RBI as well. Raines threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits.

Spain Park fell to Athens 4-3 in its first game Friday, as Athens’ Morgan Stiles hit a walk-off home run to win the game. For the Jags, Daniel had 2 RBIs. Reed pitched well, going 6 1/3 innings, with only 1 of the 4 runs allowed counted as earned.

The Jags rebounded to beat Bibb County 4-2. Ussery hit a homer and threw 6 innings, allowing only a pair of unearned runs, with 7 strikeouts. Flannery knocked in a pair of runs as well.

On Saturday, Spain Park began the day with a 2-0 win over Scottsboro to wrap up pool play. The Jags got a home run from Daniel and 7 shutout innings from Reed, who struck out 10 and allowed just 2 hits in the game.

Spain Park capped off the tournament with an 11-2 win over Mortimer Jordan. Charlee Bennett hit a double and a homer and knocked in 5 runs in the game. Klara Thompson, Daniel and Caroline Charles were all 2-for-3 with an RBI in the game. Ussery threw 6 innings, allowing a pair of runs (1 earned) on 5 hits.

Hoover wrapped up pool play with a 12-3 win over Huntsville. Hannah Christian knocked in 4 more runs in the game. Hecklinski went 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs, while Mollie Hanson also knocked in a pair of runs. Foran scored 3 runs as well. Raines threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out 4 batters.

Hoover began bracket play with a 7-2 win over Wetumpka. Hannah Christian went 3-for-4 with 3 doubles and an RBI. Hecklinski posted 3 more hits, driving in a pair of runs. Raines threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits.

Hoover took down Hartselle 7-4 in the semifinals. Hecklinski hit a double and drove in 3 runs for the Bucs. Olivia Christian fired 3 1/3 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits.

The Bucs dominated Thompson 9-0 in the final. Olivia Christian was 2-for-2 in the game, driving in 3 runs. Hannah Chrisitan and Lindsey Westhoven each went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Haley Westhoven fired the shutout, going 5 innings and allowing 5 hits.

SOCCER

The Hoover boys soccer team posted a 3-1 win over Thompson last Tuesday to lock up the area title. Hoover’s girls took down Thompson 5-2, Spain Park’s boys fell to Hewitt-Trussville 5-0 and Spain Park’s girls beat Hewitt-Trussville 2-1.

Spain Park’s boys fell to Helena 5-3 on Thursday.

On Friday, Hoover’s girls and boys defeated Hewitt-Trussville by identical 2-1 scores. Spain Park’s girls beat Briarwood 3-2 as well.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park outdoor track and field teams competed in Hewitt-Trussville Invitational last weekend.

Gabrielle Washington won the 100-meter dash in 12.25 seconds. Daisy Luna won the 200 in 25.18 seconds. McKenzie Blackledge was victorious in the 800, running it 2 minutes, 13 seconds. Laurin Mack took the title in the triple jump, reaching 35 feet.

There were several winners on the boys side as well. Dallas Beck won the 200 in 22.1 seconds. Zachary King was the top 400 runner, finishing in 49.48 seconds. Cannon Peters won the 800 in 1:57. Denver Cash won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.73 seconds. Jay Avery won long jump at 23-8 and Collin Pate won pole vault at 15-9.

Other girls reaching the podium were Taylor Canada (second in 100 and second in 200), Jebreiya Chapman (third in 200), Nyel Settles (second in high jump), Mack (third in long jump), D’Asya Harold (third in triple jump), Nicolette Lewis (third in discus), Sydney Durban (third in javelin) and Kendyl Mitchell (third in shot put).

For the boys, the 4x100-meter relay (third), Bradley Shaw (second in discus and second in shot put), Jeffrey Lopez (second in javelin), Jack Lamey (third in javelin) and Jordan Norman (third in shot put).

Zachary Erickson was the top performer for Spain Park, placing third in the discus competition. Laila Sibley was fourth in the girls discus event, Kenneth Bishop was fifth in the 1,600 and Jonathan Graham placed sixth in the 400.

Hoover and Spain Park will compete at the section meet later this week at Hewitt-Trussville.

TENNIS

The Hoover boys and girls tennis teams finished second at the section tournament last week, qualifying for the state tournament. Vestavia won all the boys brackets except for No. 1 singles, which Hoover senior Samuel Sellers won in 10-7 third set tiebreaker.

Hoover junior Kristina Hwangpo was the lone winner for the girls, winning her final match 6-3, 6-2.

Spain Park’s No. 1 doubles pair qualified for state as well.

The state tournament is set for Thursday and Friday at the Mobile Tennis Center.

GOLF

The Spain Park boys golf team finished fourth in the Hoover Invitational last Monday. Chase Kyes shot a bogey-free round of 64 to win the low medalist honor. Ian Norman finished in the top 15 for the Jags as well.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.