High school sports recap: Jags baseball clinches playoff spot

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Spain Park baseball team earned an 11-1 win over Hewitt-Trussville in area play last Tuesday. For the Jags, Cole Edwards hit a couple doubles and finished with 4 runs batted in. Evan Smallwood and James Battersby each drove in a pair of runs as well. Clay Spencer hit a double and knocked in a run, and Matthew Widra went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Lucas Thornton pitched well, allowing a lone run on a hit over 5 innings. For the Huskies, Kurt Kizer hit a solo home run to supply the offense.

The Vestavia Hills baseball team picked up a key 9-3 area win over Hoover last Tuesday. For the Rebels, John Paul Head led the way by going 3-for-4 with a double and 3 runs batted in. Christopher Johnston and Will Cox each knocked in a pair of runs. William Peerson went 2-for-2 with a double, Jackson Harris was 2-for-4 and Caden Taylor knocked in a run as well. Aiden Black threw 4 innings, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits. Ryan Vermillion threw 3 scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 4 batters. For Hoover, Will Lawrence was 2-for-3 with both hits being doubles. Brewer Smith and Colin Rengering each hit a double, while Rengering drove in a run. Caid Finn and Jaxson Wood knocked in a run each, with Wood registering a multi-hit game.

Hoover and Vestavia Hills wrapped up their area series on Friday. The Bucs won the first game 7-2 to earn the series split, but Vestavia Hills won a series tiebreaker game 15-6. In the first game of the day, RJ Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a home run and 2 RBIs to lead the Bucs offense. Devin Lee hit a double and drove in a run, while Rengering drove in a pair of runs. Mason Blasche and Will Lawrence also knocked in runs. Blasche threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits. For Vestavia, Cox hit a double and drove in a run. Peerson doubled and Hudson Walburn knocked in a run.

Spain Park finished off the area sweep of Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, winning 7-5. Ryan Cole hit a home run and drove in 3 runs, while Matthew Widra hit a solo homer to lead the Jags. Edwards was 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Smallwood piled up 4 hits, including a double. Jacob Tobias notched a pair of hits, and Battersby knocked in a run. CJ Gross got the start for Spain Park, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing 5 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits, with 6 strikeouts. For Hewitt, Drew Ollis doubled and knocked in a pair of runs, Jack Ollis was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, Kizer drove in a run and Grayson Pope tallied a pair of hits.

Hoover dropped both ends of a doubleheader Saturday, falling to Cullman 6-5 and then to Athens 12-2. In the Cullman loss, Makale Holden led the way with a double and 3 RBIs. Andrew Pitts, Lawrence and Wood each tallied a pair of hits, with Pitts and Wood knocking in runs. Brewer Smith threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing a run. Against Athens, Samuel Schmidt hit a solo home run, Rengering went 3-for-4 with a double and Alberto Gomez knocked in a run.

SOFTBALL

The Hewitt-Trussville softball team earned an area win last Tuesday, beating Spain Park 3-1. Kate Hicks threw a stellar game for the Huskies, going 6 innings and allowing a run on 5 hits, striking out 8 batters. Katie Flannery hit a solo home run to supply the only offense for the Jags. Ella Ussery pitched well for Spain Park, throwing 6 innings and allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 7 hits, striking out 6.

Hoover earned a key area win over Vestavia Hills on Wednesday, winning 3-2. Gracie Hillman registered a walk-off hit to lift the Bucs to the win. Bella Foran hit a solo homer, while Emily Sims drove in the other run. Olivia Christian and Kaitlyn Raines combined to pitch a strong game. Christian threw 3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits, and Raines threw 4 hitless innings. For Vestavia, Miah Simmons hit a homer and drove in both runs. She also threw 3 innings in the circle, allowing a pair of runs. Tait Davidson threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing a run on 7 hits.

SOCCER

The Hoover girls soccer team picked up an 8-0 win over John Carroll last Monday.

Spain Park’s boys and girls suffered area losses Tuesday, as the boys fell to Oak Mountain 10-0 and the girls dropped 3-1 decision to the Eagles.

Vestavia’s boys earned a win over Hoover on Thursday, winning 3-2 in double overtime. The Rebels scored on a corner kick in the second overtime to secure the win.

Vestavia’s girls got a 3-1 win over Hoover on Friday.

Hoover’s boys took down Northridge 1-0 on Saturday, as Henry Patterson scored a late goal to lift the Bucs to victory.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park outdoor track and field teams competed in the Mountain Brook Invitational last weekend.

For Hoover, Gabrielle Washington won the 400-meter dash in 54.92 seconds. Nyel Settles was the top high jumper, clearing 5 feet, 6 inches. The 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams for the girls were winners as well.

Washington also finished second in the 200.

DeMarion Gardner won the 200 in 21.56 seconds, Jay Avery won the high jump at 6-10.25, Collin Pate was the top pole vaulter at 16-5 and George Mann won javelin at 174 feet. The 4x400 relay team won in 3:14.

Gardner and Zachary King were second and third in the 400, Cannon Peters finished third in the 800, Connor White was third in pole vault and Jack Lamey placed third in javelin.

For Spain Park, Keith Warner placed sixth in the one mile run, Christian Johnson placed fifth in pole vault and the boys 4x800 relay was sixth, while the 4x400 team was 10th.

