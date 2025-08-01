High School Football Preview: Jags unfazed by challenges

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Brock Bradley (5) × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Hudson Reed (55). × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson. Tyson Bacon (44) Prev Next

Tim Vakakes has created a culture with the Spain Park football program that won’t allow for any excuses.

The Jags had state championship aspirations a season ago, but they ran into a juggernaut in Saraland in the quarterfinals.

The Jags have state championship aspirations now, but two of their top skill players transferred to new schools.

But the culture that has been instilled at Spain Park since Vakakes took over doesn’t allow for anything other than a figurative shrug of the shoulder and a shift in focus to what’s ahead.

Of player departures, Vakakes said it allows for someone else an opportunity to shine. For the seniors on this year’s team looking to make the most of their final year with the Jags, he said they’re leaving the program much better than they found it.

One thing is for certain, no matter what happens, the Spain Park football team will be in the weight room, training for what’s next.

“We train like heavyweights,” Vakakes said. “And I think if you train like heavyweights, you’re ready for the storms.”

This fall, Spain Park begins the season with a trip to Sparkman. The following week, the Jags host crosstown foe Hoover. They host James Clemens in the middle of the season as well, as they have three Class 7A bouts in the non-region slate. They wrap up the year at home against Gardendale.

In Class 6A, Region 6, the Jags have home games against Helena, Pelham and Chilton County. They will go on the road to face Benjamin Russell, Chelsea and Calera.

OFFENSE

Brock Bradley will take the reins of the Spain Park offense for the third season, and has long established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the state. The Clemson commit will look to back his standout junior campaign with a similar year in 2025. Nash Davis has the potential to be the next standout quarterback at Spain Park and will back up Bradley.

Bradley will have some new faces alongside him in the backfield, with sophomore Nik McKissic showing promise as a potential standout running back. Hudson Hibbard has shifted over to running back to help out, while JD Thompson is a sophomore who can play a variety of roles on the offense to utilize his speed.

At receiver, senior Kena Rego is a transfer who will be a playmaker on the outside. Mason McClure and Weston Brock are veterans who will look to provide stability. Barrett Price is a sophomore who will make his way onto the field as well.

The tight end position will be vital for the Jags as well, with Connor Greb leading the way. Landrick Hallman and Graham Blair are expected to contribute in a variety of ways.

Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Hudson Reed (55).

Up front, there is a little more experience. Hudson Reed is a staple at left tackle and is a burgeoning college prospect. Jackson Bryant is an experienced lineman who has moved over to center. Nic Hendrix is a guard who played a lot last year, while the likes of Sammy Camargo, Isaac Harris and Reed Oatridge are linemen Vakakes believes can develop into strong players.

DEFENSE

Last year’s Spain Park defense was elite in the regular season, but faded down the stretch. In the playoffs, the Jags allowed at least 30 points in each of their three games.

They have some holes to fill on the defensive side as well, and their development and production will speak greatly as to whether they can sustain that high level of play.

Up front, seniors Zion McLain and Brady Heath lead the way on the defensive line. Kristian Carter is a sophomore with significant upside and will have an opportunity to show what he can do.

At linebacker, EJ Kerley and JD Bonamy are two seniors who will lead the charge. Vakakes praised both their playmaking ability and their ability to take charge of the defense. TK Slaughter has stood out as well.

Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson. Tyson Bacon (44)

On the back end of the defense, Joe Cross is back after intercepting five passes a season ago. Carter Holloway is a senior with plenty of experience as well. There are a handful of younger players capable of taking command of some of the other positions in the secondary.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Spain Park will have to replace the kicking ability of Josh Tulloss. Garrett Hoffman will get the first crack at stepping into that spot. Zach Jones-Van Pelt and Rhys Jones are intriguing options at punter as well.

Hibbard will be the team’s holder on field goals, while John Lutenbacher is a standout long snapper.