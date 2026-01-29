Greystone tennis director picked for Alabama Tennis Foundation Hall of Fame

× Expand Photo from Greystone Golf and Country Club Facebook page Kristijan Mitrovski is the tennis director at the Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover, Alabama.

The honor recognizes a lifetime of leadership, mentorship and lasting impact on the tennis community. Mitrovski is be formally honored on Saturday, Feb. 7, at The Country Club of Birmingham.

Mitrovski has been the tennis director at Greystone since August 2011. In that role, he leads tennis lessons, including private lessons, junior clinics, adult clinics and team drills. He also oversees all assistant tennis professionals and staff, manages the tennis shop and court maintenance, and manages the tennis department’s budget.

Before coming to Greystone, Mitrovski spent 3 ½ years as tennis professional at the Huntsville Athletic Club and a year as the tennis coach at Randolph High School, according to his LinkedIn bio.