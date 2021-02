Going to the next level

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Hoover and Spain Park combined to recognize more than 50 student-athletes.

On National Signing Day 2021, several local schools honored many of the student-athletes preparing to enter the world of college athletics upon graduation. Hoover and Spain Park combined to recognize more than 50 student-athletes as they signed letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic pursuits at the collegiate level.

COLBY CARTER, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Basketball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Berry College

DJ FAIRLEY, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Basketball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Alabama A&M University

RACHEL HAGER, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Basketball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Faulkner University

AUSTIN CORNELIUS, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Baseball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Jacksonville State University

EVAN RADFORD, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Baseball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Southern Mississippi

ALEX WILSON, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Baseball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Central Alabama Community College

ALYSSA HALCOMB, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Cross-country/track and field

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Troy University

LAUREN WALLACE, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Cross-country/track and field

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Mississippi College

KYLE EPPERSON, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Cross-country

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Montevallo

JOSEPH BUFFETT, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of West Alabama

CHRISTIAN FIELDS, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Sterling College

CONNOR HARBY, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Alabama at Birmingham

CONSTANTINE HONTZAS, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Itasca Community College

ADAM LEPKOWSKI, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Alabama at Birmingham

MATTHEW PALMER, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Alabama at Birmingham

NICHOLAS PARADISE, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Birmingham-Southern College

DYLAN BETTS-PAULEY, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Vanderbilt University

AMARI SANDERS, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Lane College

CARTER SHORT, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Alabama

MALIK THOMAS, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Alabama A&M University

MASSIAH TOLEN, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Harding University

MARCUS WILLIAMS, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Rice University

HAILEY REMICK, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Golf

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Spring Hill College

JACKSON HIRSCHY, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Lacrosse

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Mercer University

HUTSON MILLIGAN, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Lacrosse

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Alabama in Huntsville

IGOR RANDOLPH, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Soccer

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Belhaven University

JAY UDEH, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Soccer

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of South Carolina Aiken

LEANNA EUBANKS, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Soccer

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Tiffin University

LAUREN MCEWAN, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Soccer

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Tiffin University

BROOKELYN CANNON, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Softball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Troy University

ELIZABETH LEWIS, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Softball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Judson College

CAROLINE LAWRENCE, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Swimming

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Queens University of Charlotte

SEGEN LISTER, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Tennis

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Millsaps College

OWEN MARQUARDT, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Track and field

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Rice University

SAM TOLBERT, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Tennis

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of North Alabama

JULIAN FORE, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Track and field

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Montevallo

JASON RILES, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Pikeville

ABIGAIL REMICK, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Track and field

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Spring Hill College

KAYLA WEBB, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Track and field

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Spring Hill College

ALY DURBAN, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Volleyball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Samford University

SARA LOPEZ, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Tennis

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Lake Forest College

GABRIELLE ESSIX, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Volleyball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Florida

SYDNEY MELTON, HOOVER

▶ SPORT: Volleyball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Albany State University

LYDIA COLEMAN, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Softball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Penn State University

ELI COPENHAVER, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Baseball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of South Alabama

CONNER EBERHARDT, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Baseball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Transylvania University

LOGAN EDWARDS, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Soccer

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Montevallo

KJ FLEMING, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Track and field

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Montevallo

KATIE GROVES, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Swimming

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Berry College

JAYCEE HAYNES, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Basketball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Mississippi Univ. for Women

ANDERSON IVEY, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Soccer

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Covenant College

JACOB JOWERS, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Soccer

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Alabama at Birmingham

DRAKE TABOR, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of St. Thomas – Minnesota

TRENT THOMPSON, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Baseball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Snead State Community College

ANNA WEEKS, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Tennis

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Birmingham-Southern College

ANNABELLE WIDRA, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Softball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Michigan

JAKE WILSON, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Tennis

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: The University of the South