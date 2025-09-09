Get to Know: William Laatsch, public address announcer at Spain Park High School

× Expand Photo by Malia Riggs. William Laatsch, PA announcer for Spain Park High School.

Q: Tell us about your job and why you enjoy it?

A: Oh golly, I just kind of started. I worked for parks and recreation in Helena, where we did youth football, and I just stumbled into it. My director asked me to fill in one day, and I said, “I don’t want to do that.” Now, I do it full time here. I also work for the Birmingham Squadron, Samford football and UAB football, so I’m busy.

Q: You announce a lot of football, is that your favorite sport?

A: Basketball, actually. My dad used to work here, my wife works here, and I’ve been a basketball guy my whole life. I love doing basketball, but football is fun too — nothing beats a Friday night.

Q: You are such an instrumental part of these kids and their sporting journey. What is the most rewarding part of your announcing job?

A: It’s honestly just enhancing the atmosphere. The students and coaches here work tirelessly to create a great environment on Friday nights. These kids remember it. In any sport that I do here, I just try to help make it as memorable as possible and create a better atmosphere every time.

Q: I’m sure there’s countless hands and hours that go into putting on a game under the Friday night lights. Tell us about some of the behind-the-scenes work to make it happen?

A: There’s a lot to it. Obviously, the roster and pronunciation are a big part, and then we’re fortunate to have a big Jumbotron out there. There’s a game day script, and we work with cheer, band and our sponsors on anything I and the rest of the team have to do. It takes a little bit of work, but once you get to game two or three, it’s pretty smooth sailing.