Get to know: Lady Bucs combo guard Aaliyah Blanchard

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Hoover Bucs Aaliyah Blanchard (13) runs the ball down the court.

Aaliyah Blanchard is a combo guard on the Hoover High School girls basketball team. In this interview, she shares some of her favorite memories from the court and which teams she loves to watch play.

Q: Introduce yourself.

A: Hi, my name is Aaliyah Blanchard. I play for the Hoover Lady Bucs basketball team at Hoover High School. I am a junior, and I'm a combo guard.

Q: What is your favorite thing about basketball?

A: My favorite thing about basketball is all the special bonds and memories I get to make with me and my teammates, on and off the court.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: My goal for this season is for us to win state, and have a successful and healthy season.

Q: What is your earliest memory of basketball?

A: My earliest memory of basketball was whenI was on my rec league team in kindergarten, and we won the championship.

Q: What’s the most impressive thing you’ve done on a basketball court?

A: The most impressive thing I've done on the basketball court is shoot a half-court buzzer-beater.

Q: What is your favorite sports team? Why do you root for them?

A: My favorite sports team to watch is the South Carolina Game Cocks women's basketball team because they show lots of resilience,leadership, integrity and perseverance every time they step out on the court together.

Q: Who wins the NBA title this year?

A:I am a big fan of Kyrie Irving's game, so I, personally, think that the Dallas Mavericks should win the NBA finals this year.