George Pickens returns to Hoover to conduct youth football camp

× 1 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Youth football players participate in the inaugural George Pickens 14 Foundation football camp at Hoover High School on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. George Pickens, wide receiver for the Pittsburg Steelers and a Hoover High graduate, talks to a group of youth football players during the inaugural George Pickens 14 Foundation football camp at Hoover High School on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Youth football players participate in the inaugural George Pickens 14 Foundation football camp at Hoover High School on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Youth football players participate in the inaugural George Pickens 14 Foundation football camp at Hoover High School on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 5 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Youth football players participate in the inaugural George Pickens 14 Foundation football camp at Hoover High School on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 6 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Youth football players participate in the inaugural George Pickens 14 Foundation football camp at Hoover High School on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 7 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Youth football players participate in the inaugural George Pickens 14 Foundation football camp at Hoover High School on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 8 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Youth football players participate in the inaugural George Pickens 14 Foundation football camp at Hoover High School on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 9 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. George Pickens, wide receiver for the Pittsburg Steelers and a Hoover High graduate, watches as a group of youth football players run drills during the inaugural George Pickens 14 Foundation football camp at Hoover High School on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 10 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Youth football players participate in the inaugural George Pickens 14 Foundation football camp at Hoover High School on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 11 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Youth football players participate in the inaugural George Pickens 14 Foundation football camp at Hoover High School on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 12 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Youth football players participate in the inaugural George Pickens 14 Foundation football camp at Hoover High School on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 13 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Youth football players participate in the inaugural George Pickens 14 Foundation football camp at Hoover High School on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

Check out these moments from the inaugural GP 14 football skills camp with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens at Hoover High School Saturday afternoon.

Pickens, a 2019 graduate of Hoover High, played college football at the University of Georgia and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. He led the NFL in yards per catch in his rookie season.