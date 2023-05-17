Free youth baseball/softball clinic to precede 2023 SEC Baseball Tourney

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Josiah Whitehead races to first base after catching a ball in a game against the 5 and 6-year-old A's on opening day at Shades Mountain Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The city of Hoover, Southeastern Conference, Sports Facilities Companies and Rise 2 Greatness Foundation next week are holding a free clinic for 500 Hoover and Birmingham school children to learn the basics of baseball and softball in conjunction with the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament.

The free “Grow the Game” clinic will be held Monday, May 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex baseball fields, just one day before the start of the SEC Baseball Tournament.

The elementary school students will receive instruction from both local players and players with a combined 104 years of experience in Major League Baseball. They also will receive a free glove, camp T-shirt and swag bag provided by Rawlings and August Sportswear that includes a Rawlings baseball signed by their instructors and a wiffle bat and ball set.

The Birmingham students are coming from West End Academy, Inglenook Pre-K and Tuggle Elementary, while the Hoover students are coming from Green Valley, Shades Mountain and Trace Crossing elementary schools.

The Rise 2 Greatness Foundation has coordinated dozens of similar clinics across the country, but this is its first clinic in Alabama.