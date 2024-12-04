Fourth annual Bluff Park 8K on tap for this Saturday, Dec. 7

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Runners take off at the start of the Bluff Park 8K in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

The fourth annual Bluff Park 8K race is set for this Saturday, Dec. 7.

The 5-mile race winds through some of the highest elevation streets in Jefferson County, including historic Park Avenue. It is set to begin at 7:30 a.m., starting and ending at Bluff Park United Methodist Church. A Kids 1K Challenge (about .62 miles) for children ages 5-11 will follow at about 8:30 a.m.

Last year’s race drew about 400 runners in the 8K and 41 children in the 1K.

The cost to participate in the 8K is $40 until 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and $45 from then until the start of the race. The 1K Challenge costs $30 and goes up to $35 at 6 p.m. Friday.

Last year’s 8K raised about $8,000 for Grace’s Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides food for people in need through various ministries, and the Kids 1K Challenge raised about $700 for the Bluff Park Elementary Run Club, race director Lynsey Tibbs said.

All registrants will receive a T-shirt and post-race breakfast. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome. The races should be over in plenty of time before the Bluff Park Christmas Parade at 10 a.m. To register, go to runsignup.com/bluffpark8k.

