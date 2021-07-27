Former Hoover athletic director Miles named new Vestavia AD

× Expand Former Hoover High School Athletic Director Myra Miles has been selected as the new athletic director at Vestavia Hills High School.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education on Monday named former Hoover High Athletic Director Myra Miles as the new athletic director for Vestavia Hills High School.

Miles was the athletic director of Hoover High School from 2007 to 2014, during which time the Buccaneers won more than 20 state championships in 10 sports.

Most recently, Miles had been working at the University of Tennessee as the executive assistant to former Volunteers head football coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Miles brings more than 30 years of experience in Alabama schools to Vestavia Hills with skills in athletic administration, coaching, and physical education, the school system said in a statement.

“Coach Miles is regarded as one of the most outstanding athletic directors in Alabama,” Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman said. “She is well-respected by her peers and brings a wealth of successful experiences to Vestavia Hills. Coach Miles will lead an athletic program with a storied tradition and one that is poised for greatness in the future. We are very excited that she will be a part of our team.”

Miles said she felt an “immediate connection” to Vestavia Hills and spoke about the strength of the school system’s athletic program in a statement.

“Vestavia Hills has a rich tradition that comes from many years of excellence, but with that tradition comes a responsibility to take our program to the next level,” she said. “We can’t settle; we want to be the best."

Miles said her early focus will include a review of the school system’s athletic strategic plan, which was developed by a group of community stakeholders over the past year and identified long-term goals for the growth of Vestavia Hills athletics. She added that she looked forward to galvanizing community support for all of the school system’s athletic programs.

“I want families to be all in with us and be invested in our ‘1REBEL’ mindset, from kindergarten all the way through high school,” she said.

Miles’ hiring follows the departure of Vestavia Hills alumnus and former Athletic Director Jeff Segars, who left in June to become assistant director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Vestavia Hills City Schools will host a meet-and-greet for Miles on Monday, Aug. 2, from noon to 2 p.m. in the gym at Vestavia Hills High School. It is open to the community.