Football season is a month away

As of Tuesday, high school football season is officially one month away.

Spain Park begins its season Aug. 23 with a home game against Sparkman, while Hoover travels to Florida to play Western High on Aug. 24.

Spain Park drops down to Class 6A this fall, so the Jags and Hoover are no longer region foes. Despite this, the two will still face off in the city rivalry Aug. 30.

Here’s a look at Hoover's 2024 schedule:

  • Aug. 24: @ Western (Fla.)
  • Aug. 30: vs. Spain Park
  • Sept. 6: @ Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa*
  • Sept. 13: @ Hewitt-Trussville*
  • Sept. 20: vs. Prattville*
  • Sept. 27: vs. Parker
  • Oct. 4: vs. Oak Mountain*
  • Oct. 11: @ Tuscaloosa County*
  • Oct. 18: @ Thompson*
  • Oct. 25: vs. Vestavia Hills*
  • Nov. 1: OPEN
  • *Region game

Here's a look at Spain Park's 2024 schedule:

  • Aug. 23: vs. Sparkman
  • Aug. 30: @ Hoover
  • Sept. 6: OPEN
  • Sept. 13: @ Helena*
  • Sept. 20: vs. Benjamin Russell*
  • Sept. 27: @ James Clemens
  • Oct. 4: @ Pelham*
  • Oct. 10: vs. Chelsea*
  • Oct. 18: vs. Calera*
  • Oct. 25: @ Chilton County*
  • Nov. 1: @ Gardendale
  • *Region game

Be on the lookout next month for our annual Under the Lights preseason football magazine, which includes an in-depth preview of the Hoover and Spain Park teams.