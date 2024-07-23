Football season is a month away

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson A Hoover defender makes a touchdown saving tackle on Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Spain Park High School.

As of Tuesday, high school football season is officially one month away.

Spain Park begins its season Aug. 23 with a home game against Sparkman, while Hoover travels to Florida to play Western High on Aug. 24.

Spain Park drops down to Class 6A this fall, so the Jags and Hoover are no longer region foes. Despite this, the two will still face off in the city rivalry Aug. 30.

Here’s a look at Hoover's 2024 schedule:

Aug. 24: @ Western (Fla.)

Aug. 30: vs. Spain Park

Sept. 6: @ Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa*

Sept. 13: @ Hewitt-Trussville*

Sept. 20: vs. Prattville*

Sept. 27: vs. Parker

Oct. 4: vs. Oak Mountain*

Oct. 11: @ Tuscaloosa County*

Oct. 18: @ Thompson*

Oct. 25: vs. Vestavia Hills*

Nov. 1: OPEN

*Region game

Here's a look at Spain Park's 2024 schedule:

Aug. 23: vs. Sparkman

Aug. 30: @ Hoover

Sept. 6: OPEN

Sept. 13: @ Helena*

Sept. 20: vs. Benjamin Russell*

Sept. 27: @ James Clemens

Oct. 4: @ Pelham*

Oct. 10: vs. Chelsea*

Oct. 18: vs. Calera*

Oct. 25: @ Chilton County*

Nov. 1: @ Gardendale

*Region game

Be on the lookout next month for our annual Under the Lights preseason football magazine, which includes an in-depth preview of the Hoover and Spain Park teams.