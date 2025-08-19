Sign up for the Under the Lights newsletter

× Expand Under the Lights.

High school football gets started this week, with the Under the Lights crew set to cover it all this season.

Hoover and Spain Park are among the 11 schools beneath the Under the Lights banner, and several of the Bucs' and Jags' opponents and rivals are among those squads.

You can get all of our weekly coverage in one spot via the Under the Lights email newsletter, which hits your inbox each Saturday morning following a full night of high school football.

Both teams get it started Friday night, with Hoover hosting IMG Academy (Fla.) and Spain Park playing at Sparkman.