Football Friday: Bucs, Jags at home

Friday means gameday for the Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights and Hoover Sun has you covered from the gridiron, as Hoover hosts Opelika and Spain Park plays at home against Russell County in the second round of the playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Hoover Met and at Jaguar Stadium.

Here's what you need to know:

Hoover (9-2) vs. Opelika (9-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 15

: Friday, Nov. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover surged past Fairhope 35-10; Opelika beat Florence 43-7.

What to watch: This game features two of the best teams in Class 7A this year. The Bucs have been playing some of their best ball of the season the last few weeks, and they played like it last week against Fairhope to begin the playoffs. Opelika has been strong under first-year coach Bryan Moore, with its only two defeats single-digit losses to Auburn and Carver-Montgomery. That slate also includes wins over Enterprise and Central-Phenix City.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Opelika 29-7 on Oct. 31, 2013. The Bucs have won all three previous meetings between the teams, including a win in the 2012 state championship game.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Vestavia Hills and Central-Phenix City in the Class 7A semifinals.

Spain Park (11-0) vs. Russell County (9-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 15

: Friday, Nov. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park rallied to beat McGill-Toolen 44-35; Russell County blew past Northridge 42-25.

What to watch: Spain Park launched its playoff run with a game against McGill-Toolen that got closer than it expected. After building a 21-7 lead, the Jags lost the lead and had to rally in the fourth quarter to earn the win. It was the program’s first playoff run since its state championship appearance in 2015. Russell County brings an explosive offense to Spain Park, one that averages nearly 40 points per game.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Saraland and McAdory in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Here are all of our game previews.

Go listen to this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama, featuring sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd.

Follow Under the Lights on social media for live updates of all the games on Friday night.