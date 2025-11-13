Football Friday: Jags head south

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Hoover, Spain Park and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

The state playoffs continue this week, as Spain Park travels to Saraland for the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Spain Park (9-2) at Saraland (10-0)

Class 6A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 14

: Friday, Nov. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Saraland High School

Last week: Spain Park defeated McAdory 24-13; Saraland blew past Wetumpka 49-24.What to watch: This matchup happened in the playoffs last year, a round later in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Spain Park will hope to keep this one a little closer. Both teams replaced plenty from last year, but the Spartans have been sitting strong at No. 2 in 6A since Week 5. Spain Park has been in the bottom portion of the top 10 much of the year. The Jags have certainly been one of the most improved teams throughout the season and will challenge the Spartans. Last week, McAdory jumped out to a 13-0 lead over Spain Park before the Jags took control of the game.

Last meeting: Saraland beat Spain Park 45-19 on Nov. 22, 2024, in the quarterfinals. This will be the second meeting between the programs.

Recent playoff history: Spain Park is back in the playoffs for the second straight year, after missing out on the playoffs six straight seasons. Saraland has made it to the playoffs 15 years in a row and has made it to the state championship game each of the last three years.

Next round: The winner will play the winner between Pike Road and Bessemer City. If Spain Park wins, the Jags would host Pike Road or travel to Bessemer City.

This link will take you to a preview of all the local games this week.