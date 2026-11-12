Football Friday: Bucs, Jags hit the road

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Hoover and Spain Park remain alive in the Class 6A playoffs and are hitting the road for the second round.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

Hoover (5-6) at Thompson (8-1)

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium, Alabaster

Last week: Hoover beat Bob Jones 50-3; Thompson had a first-round bye.

What to watch: Hoover's defense forced three interceptions against Bob Jones, and Kaleb Freeman threw touchdown passes of 80 yards to Jordon Ward and 50 yards to Ja'Myreion Dickerson as the Bucs dominated in the opening round. Hoover will look to build upon one of its best overall performances of the year. Thompson finished 6-1 in Class 6A, Region 3, and its lone loss this season came against Prattville.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Hoover 31-14 earlier this season. Hoover leads the series 26-10, but Thompson has won the last five playoff meetings between the two teams.

Next week: With a win, Hoover would host either Fairhope or Opelika in the third round.

Spain Park (7-4) at Prattville (10-0)

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Stanley-Jensen Stadium, Prattville

Last week: Spain Park beat Buckhorn 38-28; Prattville had a first-round bye.

What to watch: Nash Davis threw three touchdown passes against Buckhorn, two to Barrett Price and one to Connor Greb, and CJ Davis and Hudson Hibbard each added a rushing touchdown. The score was a little closer than the game flow, as the Jags had a three-touchdown lead before Buckhorn came storming back in the second half. The Jaguars played that game without MJ Evans and will hope to get their defender back this week. Prattville has not lost this season and won the Class 6A, Region 3 title at 7-0.

Last meeting: Prattville beat Spain Park 35-28 earlier this season in region play. The series is tied 2-2.

Next week: With a win, Spain Park would host either Daphne or Carver-Montgomery in the third round.