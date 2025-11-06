Football Friday: Playoffs begin

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Hoover and Spain Park high school football teams.

The state playoffs begin this week, with Hoover traveling to Central-Phenix City in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, and Spain Park hosting McAdory in 6A.

Spain Park (8-2) vs. McAdory (7-2)

Class 6A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 7

: Friday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Gardendale 45-17; McAdory blew past Briarwood 56-13.

What to watch: Spain Park has been a constantly improving team all season, and last week’s 17 points allowed were the most since Week 5 of the season. That number doesn’t tell the entire story, though, as the Jags’ defense has been one of the toughest units to score on in the second half of this season. This will be the start of one last playoff run for senior quarterback Brock Bradley, who will leave Spain Park as the all-time winningest quarterback. The Jags’ offense has posted over 40 points in each of the last five games.

Recent playoff history: Spain Park made a run to the quarterfinals last fall in its first playoff appearance since 2017. McAdory, on the other hand, is making its 29th straight playoff appearance.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the teams.

Next round: The winner will take on the winner between Saraland and Wetumpka in the second round.

Hoover (6-4) at Central-Phenix City (9-1)

Class 7A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 7

: Friday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Garrett-Harrison Stadium

Last week: Hoover and Central each took open dates.

What to watch: This is the year Region 3 and Region 2 cross over in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, leading to high-quality first round matchups like this one. The Bucs have not had the year they hoped for, but they are still among the most talented and dangerous teams in Alabama. Central has had another stellar regular season and is certainly the favorite, but the Bucs will not be an easy out to start the playoffs. Hoover has struggled with consistency throughout the season, but the Bucs’ win over Thompson a few weeks ago is proof of what they are capable of when they play four solid quarters.

Recent playoff history: Hoover is in the playoffs for the 26th straight year and has won at least one playoff game each year in this run. The Bucs have not lost in the first round since 1992. Central is in the postseason for the 12th straight year.

Last meeting: Central knocked off Hoover 17-7 on Nov. 22, 2024, in the state semifinals. It was the first Central win in five meetings.

Next round: The winner will play the winner between James Clemens and Fairhope in the second round.

