Football Friday: Jags begin playoff run

Friday means gameday for the Spain Park High School football team.

Under the Lights and Hoover Sun has you covered from the gridiron, as Spain Park hosts McGill-Toolen to begin the high school football playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Jaguar Stadium.

Here's what you need to know:

Spain Park (10-0) vs. McGill-Toolen (6-4)

Date : Friday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Gardendale 35-12; McGill-Toolen knocked off Baldwin County 41-14.

What to watch: Spain Park made program history with a convincing win over Gardendale last week, finishing a 10-0 regular season. Now, the records reset as the playoffs commence, and the Jags will get a visit from McGill-Toolen in the opening round. If the Jags play like they have all season, they are more than capable of making a playoff run.

Last meeting: McGill-Toolen beat Spain Park 14-12 on Dec. 2, 2015, in the Class 7A state championship game. It is the only previous meeting between the teams.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Russell County and Northridge in the second round.

Here are all of our game previews.

Go listen to this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama, featuring sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd.

Follow Under the Lights on social media for live updates of all the games on Friday night.